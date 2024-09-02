This Korean crime action film that got everyone talking in 2023 is getting a spinoff over a year following its release. Deadline reports that Netflix has announced Mantis, still a working title, as a follow-up to the acclaimed Kill Boksoon. The project already has a cast that includes Yim Si-wan (Misaeng: Incomplete Life), Park Gyu-young (It’s Okay to Not Be Okay), and Jo Woo-jin (Alienoid). While no release date has been set yet for Mantis, fans can expect the action film to be similar to the contract killer world of Kill Boksoon, which originally premiered at the Berlinale last year.

Kill Boksoon focuses on Gil Bok-soon struggling to balance her life as a single mother and assassin, but Mantis will center on other contract killers, namely, Mantis, Jae-yi, and Dok-go. The new movie is written by Lee Tae-sung and Kill Boksoon director Byun Sung-hyun and produced by SEE AT Film Co., LTD, the company behind Kill Boksoon, Love and Leashes, and Kingmaker. Mantis will be the debut feature of Lee, who was also an assistant director on Kill Boksoon and The King.

Regarding the cast, Yim will star as Han-ul, an ace assassin also known as “Mantis,” working for MK Ent. It’s worth knowing that the character Mantis was mentioned for a moment by Kill Boksoon‘s Cha Min-kyu to “have gone on a vacation,” and this spinoff will follow Mantis’ return to the industry, searching for new opportunities. When Mantis returns, he bumps into fellow trainee Jae-yi (portrayed by Park), also Mantis’s old friend, but she harbors complicated feelings for him. Mantis also encounters Dok-go (portrayed by Jo), a veteran killer who is the founding member of MK Ent. but long retired from active duty. Despite retirement, Dok-go takes over as the CEO of MK Ent. after Cha Min-kyu’s death and hopes to bring Mantis back.

Who Starred in 'Kill Boksoon?'

Directed and written by Byun Sung-hyun, Kill Boksoon premiered on Netflix on March 31, 2023. It starred Jeon Do-yeon as the titular Gil Bok-soon, Sol Kyung-gu as Cha Min-kyu, Kim Si-a as Gil Jae-yeong (Boksoon’s daughter), Esom as Cha Min-hee, and Koo Kyo-hwan as Han Hee-seong. Following its release, Kill Boksoon gained positive reviews with a 79% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. Collider’s Nischal Niraula also approved it as a must-watch almost a month after its release, describing the film as “brutally honest about the emotional struggles of motherhood, which is a refreshing take on a genre that often glorifies and romanticizes motherhood.”

Although the Kill Boksoon spinoff is still a work in progress, the original movie is available to watch on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.

Kill Boksoon Release Date March 31, 2023 Director Sung-hyun Byun Cast Jeon Do-yeon , Esom , Koo Kyo-hwan , Hwang Jung-min Runtime 137 minutes

