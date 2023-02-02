Netflix has announced the release date for its upcoming Korean film, Kill Boksoon, in a special new trailer. The action-drama will arrive on the streamer on March 31, setting up a fun clash with Murder Mystery 2. Kill Boksoon follows a woman torn between her duties as a professional assassin and single mother to a teenage daughter.

The minute-long trailer opens with a scene staged entirely in what appears to be a greenhouse. A character asks the titular Gil Boksoon what she does for a living, and Boksoon replies with an innocent smile, “I just work for an event planning company.” It's easy to miss, but star Jeon Do-yeon gives a cheeky look directly to the camera, setting up the film’s potentially playful energy.

We then cut to Boksoon in a more formidable get-up, interacting with someone who hands her a case full of guns. “It’s so ironic that I’m a mother while doing this kind of work,” she says sadly, sipping a hot beverage, as her employer (played by Sul Kyung-gu) looks on. There’s a sense that Boksoon is more comfortable killing people than she is at raising her child, and she says as much a couple of seconds later, over shots of her carrying out hits using various kinds of weapons.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Netflix’s 2023 Lineup of Korean Films and TV Shows Features 'Sweet Home' and 'The Glory'

Boksoon’s armory was teased in a new poster for the movie, which was unveiled alongside the trailer. The comic book-inspired one-sheet shows her walking along the barrel of a silenced gun, while a bloody pair of scissors tails her from behind, a katana hangs over her head, and an ax awaits her underneath.

Kill Boksoon hails from director Byun Sung-hyun, who is perhaps best known for his 2017 action film The Merciless. The movie is bound for the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival, where it will premiere in the populist Berlin Specials section alongside Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool and Anne Fontaine’s The Innocents. The film’s lead star, Jeon, is no stranger to the festival circuit. She famously won the Best Actress award at the 60th Cannes Film Festival, for her performance in director Lee Chang-dong’s Secret Sunshine.

Another Korean acting icon, the late Kang Soo-yeon, was spotlighted in a Netflix movie — Jung_E — just last month. Last year, the streamer debuted the action film Carter, from director Jung Byung-gil. Kill Boksoon also features the superstar Hwang Jung-min in a cameo; he previously starred in Netflix’s miniseries Narco-Saints last year.

Also starring Koo Kyo-hwan as Boksoon’s rival assassin, and Esom as one of her employers, Kill Boksoon will land on Netflix on March 31. You can watch the trailer here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

You can get a better look at the poster here: