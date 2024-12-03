Netflix has a special present for Jean-Claude Van Damme fans, and it can only be unwrapped on Christmas day. The streamer is beefing up its catalog this Christmas with some merry new additions, and it includes the action star's latest flick, Kill 'em All 2. The sequel movie was released direct-to-video on September 24, which means not a lot of people might be aware of it. However, with its upcoming release on Netflix, Kill 'em All 2 is sure to get a lot more visibility, especially from hardcore action lovers, some of whom will be searching for new titles to amp up the festivities.

Kill 'em All 2 began production in 2023, six years after the original film was released. Filmed in Antigua, it comes as a product of Italian filmmaker Andrea Iervolino's (Ferrari, Tell It Like a Woman) pact with the Antiguan government to invest in its entertainment sector. The movie is set seven years after the events of the original and sees Van Damme reprising his role as Phillip. He's been living quietly in Italy with his daughter Vanessa (Jacqueline Fernandez) but their life is upended after they are sought out by Vlad, the brother of the original film's villain who's bent on exacting revenge. The synopsis reads:

"Seven years after the events of 'Kill Em All', retired spy Phillip and his long-lost daughter, Vanessa, are living peacefully off the grid in Italy. But when their whereabouts are discovered by Vlad, the vengeful brother of their previous target, they must do anything it takes to escape his merciless army. On the run, outnumbered, and fighting for their lives, father and daughter unite to save themselves and the village that Phillip once called home. To defeat Vlad’s men and rescue the innocent lives they’ve endangered, Phillip and Vanessa know the job isn’t done until the last bullet is fired."

What's Next For Jean-Claude Van Damme?

His heydays might be behind him, but the Street Fighter star continues to stay busy doing what he loves. Earlier this year, he produced, wrote, and directed, the thriller, Darkness of Man, about an Interpol operative who emerges to defend the son of a murdered informant. Co-starring Spencer Breslin, Kristanna Loken, and the late Shannen Doherty, the movie was released in May to critical acclaim.

In recent years, Van Damme has found streaming success on Netflix with the French action-comedy, The Last Mercenary (2021) and he might be repeating the feat with another French action flick, Le jardinier (The Gardener) whose rights were recently snapped by Prime Video. The movie is directed by David Charhon (who also directed The Last Mercenary) and will star a few notable names, including Nawell Madani, Kaaris, Ragnar Le Breton, and Carla Poquin. The Gardener began filming in February, but there's no release date yet.

Peter Stormare and María Conchita Alonso, round out the cast for Kill 'em All 2 as CIA Agent Holman and FBI Agent Sanders, respectively. The sequel will begin streaming on Netflix on December 25.

Street Fighter Release Date December 23, 1994 Director Steven E. de Souza Cast Jean-Claude Van Damme , Raul Julia , Ming-Na Wen , Damian Chapa , Kylie Minogue , Simon Callow Runtime 102 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Steven E. de Souza Website https://www.uphe.com/movies/street-fighter Franchise Street Fighter YouTube Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xliSIBRD0C0 Sequel Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li Cinematographer William A. Fraker Producer Kenzo Tsujimoto, Edward R. Pressman Production Company Edward R. Pressman Productions, Capcom Entertainment Sfx Supervisor Steven R. Benson, Brian Cox Budget $35 million Producers Edward R. Pressman , Kenzo Tsujimoto , Sasha Harari Character(s) Colonel William Guile , General M. Bison , Chun-Li Zang , Ryu Hoshi , Ken Masters , Cammy White , Victor Sagat , Dr. Dhalsim , Balrog , Vega , E. Honda , Zangief , Dee Jay , Carlos Blanka , Thunder Hawk , Captain Sawada , A.N. Official , Sagat Gang Member (uncredited) , A.N. Soldier , Bison's Torturer , GNT News Anchor , Lonely Cook (as Ed Pressman) , Lab Guard , Bison's Architect , Bison's Scientist Expand

