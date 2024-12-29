There are few action legacies quite as gargantuan as that of Jean-Claude Van Damme’s. The professional kickboxer, martial artist, and all-around badass has been a huge name in the world of high-octane productions since he first busted skulls in 1988’s Bloodsport. In the years since, he’s only continued to solidify his mark on the genre through titles like Street Fighter, Legionnaire and The Expendables 2. Over the last several years, the performer has largely stuck to limited and direct-to-video releases, reaching a different niche crowd. Right now, one of those movies is blowing up on streaming, with this year’s Kill ‘Em All 2 punching and kicking its way up Netflix’s Top 10.

Van Damme’s journey as a man without an identity who would later become known as Philip all began back in 2017 with Kill ‘Em All. The first movie in the two-film series centered around a mysterious wounded man who was admitted to a hospital and nursed back to health by a nurse named Suzanne (Autumn Reeser). More of Philip’s background comes into play after an international group of thugs storms the hospital with a plan to end Philip’s life for good. After surviving the attacks and destroying his enemies, Philip is reintroduced in the direct-to-video sequel that came out earlier this year. The follow-up film sees the highly-skilled fighter take on a new foe — that of a Russian-French terrorist who has revenge on his mind after Philip killed his brother. Along with Van Damme, the sequel features an ensemble that includes Jacqueline Fernandez (Kick), Andrei Lenart (Kingsman: The Secret Service), Peter Stormare (Prison Break) and María Conchita Alonso (The Running Man).

‘Kill ‘Em All 2’s Streaming Success

Although it’s only been on the streaming service for a few days, Kill ‘Em All 2 is already doing wonders on Netflix’s Top 10. The movie is giving holiday-centered films a run for their money, currently seated at the #4 position alongside other titles including Barbie, It Ends with Us, and Sing. Its chart-climbing success is really the best way to judge Van Damme’s latest genre feature, as the movie hasn’t made its way onto the go-to online ratings website, Rotten Tomatoes. As with all the actor’s projects, audiences can expect plenty of high-kicks, gut-punches, and cheeky one-liners as Van Damme’s take-no-prisoners character dukes it out with his newest enemy.

Those who like to do things in a linear fashion can head over to The Roku Channel first to catch Kill ‘Em All before bouncing to Netflix to join a slew of other eager viewers now streaming Kill ‘Em All 2.

Your changes have been saved Kill 'em All 2 Kill 'em All 2 follows retired spies Phillip and Suzanne as their quiet, off-grid life is disrupted by Vlad, seeking vengeance for his brother's demise in the previous film. The couple must reengage their espionage skills to confront this new threat, testing their resilience and partnership in the process. Release Date September 24, 2024 Director Valeri Milev Cast Jean-Claude Van Damme , Peter Stormare , Jacqueline Fernandez , Maria Conchita Alonso , Autumn Reeser , Talia Asseraf , Nicolas Van Varenberg , Andrei Lenart , Dominic Salvatore , Bianca Bree Runtime 125 Minutes Main Genre Action Character(s) Philip , Agent Holman , Vanessa , Agent Sanders , Suzanne , Lydia , Henchman , Vlad Petrovic , Young Philip Writers Andrea Iervolino , Ferdinando Dell'Omo Producers Elie Samaha , Rafael Primorac , Richard Salvatore , Andrea Iervolino , Monika Bacardi YouTube Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LrZ9L2K23cw Expand

