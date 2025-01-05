Jean-Claude Van Damme’s name is highly revered when it comes to Hollywood action heroes. The martial artist, professional kickboxer, and celebrated actor has a long legacy of action movies that’ll give any young star a run for his money. Over the years, the 64-year-old star has reached a new audience with limited and direct-to-video releases, and adding another feather to his cap is the sequel of his 2017 film Kill ‘Em All which recently debuted on Netflix and became an instant success.

The movie has been a favorite over the holiday season, grabbing the top spot on Netflix charts, standing alongside giants like Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, Barbie, and Netflix original Carry On, among others. The movie is helmed by Valeri Milev from a screenplay written by James Agnew. The movie is getting attention for its action set pieces and thorough storyline.

The sequel builds on the story of the first movie, which centered around a mysterious wounded man, later identified as Philip (Van Damme), who was admitted to a hospital and nursed back to health by a nurse named Suzanne (Autumn Reeser). More of Philip’s background comes into play after an international group of thugs storms the hospital with a plan to end Philip’s life for good. However, he survives the attack and destroys his enemies.

What’s ‘Kill Em All 2’ About?

Set seven years after the events of the original movie, Kill ‘Em All 2 sees the highly-skilled fighter living off the grid with his daughter Vanessa in Italy. Things take a turn when their whereabouts are discovered by Vlad, the vengeful brother of their previous target, they must do anything it takes to escape his merciless army. The father and daughter unite to take on the enemy. Along with Van Damme, the movie also stars Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez as Vanessa, Peter Stormare as CIA Agent Holman, and María Conchita Alonso as FBI Agent Sanders.

As with all the actor’s projects, audiences can expect plenty of high-kicks, gut-punches, and cheeky one-liners as Van Damme’s take-no-prisoners character dukes it out with his newest enemy. The movie’s chart-climbing success is really the best way to judge Van Damme’s latest, as the movie hasn’t made its way onto the go-to online ratings website, Rotten Tomatoes.

Kill ‘Em All is streaming on Netflix. You can check out the trailer above and stay tuned to Collider for more such updates.

