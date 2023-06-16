Nowadays, it is difficult to objectively choose which of the major animation studios — Ghibli, Disney, or Pixar — is currently the leading creative company. But, sometimes, especially where animation is concerned, bigger does not necessarily mean better. Kill It and Leave This Town, which was produced by a small studio and directed by Polish artist and filmmaker Mariusz Wilczyński, is a tour de force of adult fable, combining autobiographical storytelling with an enthralling animation technique.

Although a prominent visionary, Mariusz Wilczyński's surname is only recognizable in Poland, due to his film's hermetic themes and Polish dubbing, consisting of the most famous artists and cultural figures, including the late Academy Award winner, director Andrzej Wajda, and Krystyna Janda, one of the most renowned Polish actresses of all time. Despite the film's recognition in Poland, it was distributed by a relatively unknown studio, Bombonierka (taking its name from a paper gift box full of chocolates). The film was never dubbed in English in the first place, so there couldn't be any talk about global distribution. Yet, you don't have to be Polish to be entirely engulfed by the film's transformative and nihilistic force. Most importantly, Kill It and Leave This Town is a subversive animation, which juggles form and genres (from horror to drama and romance), and appears as Wilczyński's way of putting an old ghost from his past to rest. To make it even more interesting, Wilczyński chose Łódź, his hometown, as the film's setting. Here, through his alter ego, the director seeks to eliminate, at last, his despair (as the title evocatively suggests).

What Is 'Kill It and Leave This Town' About?

Image via Bombonierka

Kill It and Leave This Town only feels plotless and convoluted at the beginning while Wilczyński is introducing his characters. The film focuses on two alternately presented subplots and realizing this nuance certainly helps the viewer in comprehending it. In the first subplot, we watch the world of the Polish People's Republic (Poland's official name during its communist era) through the eyes of an 8-year-old boy, Janek (Maja Ostaszewska). Wilczyński deliberately uses the coming-of-age perspective not only to come to terms with his own ambivalent childhood but also to portray how merciless the communist system was towards Polish citizens. The second narrative can be called a "Mariusz thread," which commences with both silence and darkness. During the introduction, we see a grown man, with barely visible stubble, smoking a cigar, who contemplates his life by recalling unpleasant memories. His name is Mariusz (Wilczyński's alter ego), and he is attempting to rebuild his previous life, after his parents' deaths. As the story progresses, we watch him recall his meetings with his dying mother and speak (in his own head) to his past idols (such as the aforementioned Wajda). In Wilczyński's film, Mariusz becomes the embodiment of broken dreams and desires. Through these conversations, he craves to understand if his life has any meaningful purpose.

Kill It and Leave This Town unpacks the director's various layers of fear and anxiety. Wilczyński spent almost 14 years on his magnum opus, which involved several surreal drawings that he had to animate. If that wasn't enough, more than 50 actors contributed to this project, a few of whom died during Wilczyński's almost endless endeavor. His mother's death heavily influenced its main theme, so one can read Kill It and Leave This Town as an autotherapeutic film experience, as it is a portrayal of Wilczyński's inconceivably tremendous grief. While sweeping with sadness, the film enabled Wilczyński to say his goodbyes, for the last time.

This is why most of the film involves images of Wilczyński's friends and relatives. Although they all passed away some time ago, they still live in the author's imagination. The animation's grim tone is even strengthened by the fact that the music was composed by Tadeusz Nalepa, a famous musician and the director's best friend, who sadly died 13 years before the animation's premiere. Nalepa's soundtrack plays a substantial part in the film, as it sets the eerie mood and corresponds with the most crucial themes. No wonder that, in the interview for Przekrój, Wilczyński called his animation (translated from Polish) "a map of longing for all of these people" who truly meant something to him.

What Makes 'Kill It and Leave This Town' So Effective?

Image via Bombonierka

Despite strongly relying on the narrative's patchwork composition, the director readily maneuvers between various themes, so the story creates a coherent dichotomy of two perspectives; the child's and the adult's. To put it another way, we feel like reading two short novels set in the same universe, which are presented intermittently, thanks to the original animation, the film's major highlight.

What makes Wilczyński's style valuable is its surreal aura, reminiscent of David Lynch's artistic sensibility or even grotesque, danse macabre paintings, echoing the central motive of death. Through his animation, Wilczyński imagines Łódź as Tartarus, which, in Greek mythology, was a deep abyss utilized as a dungeon for all the tormented souls. By this metaphor, he adroitly introduces the way he perceives his once-beloved hometown. He sees it as a symbolic cage that ceases to promote any and all human potential.

While the final effect reminds us of some documentary-like observations, they are deeply rooted in Wilczyński's beliefs. Seemingly, for Wilczyński, the animation becomes a playground for a plethora of cultural references, so he is able to merge the real world with fantasy elements. Here, the passengers of the city's streetcars remind us of putrescent carcasses, even if they are still sentient and able to breathe. It immediately evokes some connotations of William Faulkner's much-celebrated As I Lay Dying, in which the literary genius proposed a chapter narrated by the dead mother, Addie Bundren, who, as the title suggests, motionlessly lies in a coffin. The animation, entirely referring to Wilczyński's unique and thought-provoking style, consists of various analogies, like the one with Addie.

Nothing is truly verbatim in Wilczyński's allegorical tale. The Polish director is not interested in the archetypical narrative mode: In Kill It and Leave This Town, it's problematic to infer when exactly its action takes place. On one hand, there are visible flashbacks, probably referring to the director's difficult childhood (the previously mentioned Janek storyline). On the other, in the second half of the film, Wilczyński proposes dream-like imaginations, hinting that Mariusz's sequences are related to his fantasizing. Furthermore, the director is not eager to categorize his debut film through any time lens. There are moments when dead characters suddenly appear and start speaking, so, through this original vision, Wilczyński tears down the barrier between life and death.

Wilczyński paints a painful portrait of his youth and illustrates how it influenced his present self and solitary life (which immediately makes us think of Ari Aster's latest feature film, Beau Is Afraid). Not surprisingly, during their last conversation in a hospital, Wilczyński's mother tells Mariusz she is, "all by herself." It aptly sums up the film's premise: For Wilczyński, life is eternal solitude. The animation offers a myriad of suggestive allegories related to that contention, however, reading their true meanings is left to the viewer. Kill It and Leave This Town is not to be missed by fans of metaphysical animations like Fantastic Planet, or anyone who wants to learn something about Polish filmography.