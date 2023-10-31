In a groundbreaking deal, Lionsgate has acquired the North American and U.K. rights to the Indian action movie KILL, produced by Dharma Productions & Sikhya Entertainment. The feature directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat made its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival to critical acclaim. The project is unique in many ways: it’s unlike any Dharma production, which is famous for its rom-coms or family dramas such as Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani. Furthermore, it’s the first narrative feature coming out of Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment after producing Academy Award-winning doc The Elephant Whisperers.

The feature follows Amrit (Lakshya) and Tulika (Tanya Maniktala), whose relationship is jeopardized after Tulika’s family finds out about it. As they take her away for an arranged marriage, commando Amrit and his friend are far from willing to let fate dictate their story. The troop embarks on a “rescue” mission that becomes a gory adventure and blurs the line between their duty and emotions elaborating the theme of “how far a man can go for love.”

On the historic deal, producers Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta from Dharma Productions, and Monga and Achin Jain from Sikhya Entertainment, said in a joint statement:

“It is a huge leap and moment for us to be joining hands with Lionsgate for our US and UK theatrical releases... This is a historic moment in Indian cinema and we’re elated to be creating a new milestone with our commercial Indian action thriller Kill, a never-before-seen genre film in India.”

Image via Photagonist at the at Collider TIFF Media Studio

In an interview with Collider, Bhat discussed the positive reception the movie has received:

Most of the people who watched it... they were pleasantly shocked. We were thinking that maybe the girls would not like it, and it was a surprise... One of my friends said, “It's a date film I want to go watch this film with my boyfriend because I want to hold his hand and I want him to protect me while watching this film...” I was expecting a completely different reaction.

While Indian movies of all languages regularly see good box office openings in North America thanks to the diaspora crowd, there is a newfound interest in these movies after the massive success of RRR, last year. KILL will arrive in theaters in 2024 in the U.S. and U.K. Until then, check out our review.