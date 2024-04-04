The Big Picture India's action-packed flick, Kill, follows Amrit as he battles against time and a gang of baddies to save his love from an arranged marriage.

Creative kills and Bullet Train vibes dominate the teaser, promising an adrenaline-fueled thrill ride in this unique action film experience.

Produced by a talented team including Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Kill has gained critical acclaim and is sure to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

A dangerous situation is going off the rails in the trailer for Lionsgate’s action-packed flick, Kill. The latest high-octane flick to come from India is packed with plenty of ducking, dodging, and fist-to-face connection as one man races against time to save his beloved from an arranged marriage. The teaser delivers plenty of Bullet Train vibes as the protagonist turns everything aboard the racing train into a weapon to protect himself from a gang of baddies. Creative kills reign supreme in this first look, proving that Kill won’t be your run-of-the-mill action film.

As per the title’s logline, “When army commando Amrit (Lakshya) finds out his true love Tulika (Tanya Maniktala) is engaged against her will, he boards a New Delhi-bound train in a daring quest to derail the arranged marriage. But when a gang of knife-wielding thieves led by the ruthless Fani (Raghav Juyal) begin to terrorize innocent passengers on his train, Amrit takes them on himself in a death-defying kill-spree to save those around him — turning what should have been a typical commute into an adrenaline-fueled thrill ride.”

The title is the latest to come from heralded Indian filmmaker Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, who audiences will recognize as the visionary behind other productions including Apurva, Hurdang, and Saluun, as well as television shows such as The Gone Game and Rasbhari. The director is joined by a handful of producers including Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Achin Jain, all of whom helped mold Kill into the pulse-pounding adventure that stood out as a favorite and gained heaps and heaps of critical acclaim at the Toronto International Film Festival.

What Else Does Lionsgate Have Coming Out?

This year is all about action for Lionsgate as the studio has numerous thrilling titles on the way including The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Boy Kills World, The Strangers: Chapter 1, The Crow, Borderlands, and more slated for a release over the next few months. Looking into the future, audiences can expect the John Wick spin-off, Ballerina to twirl onto screens as well as another movie from Mr. Action himself, Guy Ritchie.

You can check out the trailer for Kill below, but you'll have to stay tuned to Collider for a release date as the film has yet to reveal when audiences can catch the action on the big screen - and believe us, you'll want the biggest screen possible for this one.