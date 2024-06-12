The Big Picture Kill is a unique action film that defies typical Bollywood tropes, offering a gory, blood-filled, action-packed adventure.

Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat turns a typical love story into a thrilling ride filled with intense action and gripping fight choreography.

The movie, featuring newcomer Lakshya, has garnered attention follow its international debut at TIFF.

Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s upcoming feature Kill has all eyes on it. The acclaimed director has managed to turn the tropes of a typical love story into a gory, blood-filled, action-packed adventure starring newcomer Lakshya and the new trailer is a testament to his vision. The movie hails from two production houses with very distinct visions and their combined efforts have materialized into an action flick that’s unlike any other in the Hindi film industry.

The new trailer gives us a peek into its protagonist’s love life. Amrit, an army commando, proposes to the love of his life, Tulika, but soon finds out she’s already engaged to be married against her wishes. When he boards a train to Delhi, things take a turn, and an overnight journey turns into a bloodbath. The trailer pulls no punches when it comes to the gory sequences and the action choreography is something to watch out for.

‘Kill’ Is a Unique Action Film

The movie follows Amrit, who goes on a bloody rampage when he learns his true love, Tulika, is engaged against her will. In a quest to derail her arranged marriage, he boards a New Delhi-bound train. However, things take a turn when a gang of knife-wielding thieves begins to terrorize innocent passengers. Amrit then takes it upon himself to save those around him. The movie cast Lakshya as Amrit, Tanya Maniktala as Tulika, and Raghav Juyal as antagonist Fani, among others.

The movie made its world premiere at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival and emerged as the first runner-up for the People's Choice Award: Midnight Madness. Many factors make this film unique. It is unlike any other Dharma movie which usually produces family-oriented dramas or rom-coms with big stars. It’s refreshing to see the studio launching new faces on an international scale. As for Sikhya Entertainment, it’s the first narrative feature coming out after producing Academy Award-winning doc The Elephant Whisperers. Furthermore, the movie has gotten a groundbreaking distribution deal with Lionsgate.

While most Indian movies follow the usual trope of a man fighting to protect the woman he loves, Kill has taken the trope to the next level. Speaking to Collider previously, Bhat shared his excitement about the film’s reception:

“Most of the people who watched it... they were pleasantly shocked. We were thinking that maybe the girls would not like it, and it was a surprise... One of my friends said, ‘It's a date film, I want to go watch this film with my boyfriend because I want to hold his hand and I want him to protect me while watching this film...’ I was expecting a completely different reaction.”

Kill will arrive in Indian theaters on July 5 and will open wide in U.S. and U.K. theatres, later this year. Until then, check out our review.