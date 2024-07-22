The Big Picture Antonio Banderas stars in the thriller Cult Killer, which has captivated audiences, shooting to the number-one spot on Hulu today.

The film follows Banderas as seasoned PI Mikhail Tellini, who takes on a determined Cassie Holt in a dangerous investigation involving a sinister criminal.

Directed by Jon Keeyes, Cult Killer is a gripping action thriller that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats as Cassie uncovers dangerous secrets in her town.

Antonio Banderas is back in action and this time he’s topping the charts on Hulu with the thrilling Cult Killer. The film, which landed on the streamer this month after a theatrical release in January, has quickly captivated audiences and shot to the number one spot. But what makes this thriller such a must-watch? Let’s dive into the details that have everyone glued to their screens. In Cult Killer, Banderas stars alongside Alice Eve, who plays Cassie Holt, a determined woman eager to break into the world of private investigation. The film opens with Cassie approaching Mikhail Tellini (Banderas), a seasoned PI. Her enthusiasm and tenacity win him over, and he takes her under his wing. But this isn’t just any mentorship; Tellini ensures Cassie can handle herself in both the mental and physical aspects of the job. Their partnership soon pays off when Cassie is assigned a case involving the brutal murder of a fellow detective.

What starts as a standard murder investigation quickly spirals into a descent into horror for Cassie and Tellini. Their investigation leads them to an idyllic house with a suspicious secret room, revealing a sinister world of crime. The tension ramps up when a red laser dot appears on Cassie’s chest, signaling that she’s now a target. As Cassie gets closer to the truth, the danger intensifies, revealing a powerful and calculated killer capable of striking in broad daylight.

The plot thickens as Cassie uncovers a dark criminal underbelly in her town. Human trafficking is revealed to be a part of the operation, and Tellini’s ominous remark about predators hiding in plain sight becomes chillingly relevant. As the investigation progresses, Tellini himself becomes implicated in the crimes, forcing Cassie to solve the case and clear his name. The twists and turns of the narrative keep viewers on the edge of their seats, wondering if Cassie will outwit the shadowy figures behind the operation or fall into their trap.

Who's Behind 'Cult Killer'?

Cult Killer is directed by Jon Keeyes, who has a history of successful collaborations with Banderas. Last year, the duo teamed up for Code Name Banshee, another gripping action thriller. If you haven’t seen it yet, now’s the time to catch the film everyone’s talking about.

Cult Killer is available to stream right now.

Cult Killer When a renowned private investigator is murdered, his protege takes on the case. As her investigation unfolds, she is forced into a dangerous alliance with his killer to uncover the town's grisly secrets and bring justice to its victims. Release Date January 19, 2024 Director Jon Keeyes Cast Shelley Hennig , Alice Eve Antonio Banderas , Olwen Fouéré , Nick Dunning , Kim DeLonghi Writers Charles Burnley

