Matthew Lillard is not known for his baking skills. He is, however, known for baking up some delicious scares as a modern horror icon, which is more than enough qualification for him to host Blumhouse's Killer Cakes. The two-episode reality competition, which is now streaming on Prime Video, pits four teams of expert cake creators against each other to bring to life the spookiest, goriest, and tastiest confections to die for with some help from Hollywood's best effects artists. Only one team will survive to the end, claim the $20,000 prize, and receive the coveted Golden Knife trophy. It may seem like a strange turn for the movie star of Scream and Five Nights at Freddy's fame to enter the reality space, but the fun and frightful special turned out to be a blast for him.

Speaking to Perri Nemiroff for Collider Forces, Lillard was asked about what misconceptions he had about hosting a reality competition coming into Killer Cakes. "I actually sort of went in eyes open," he said. "I like being on camera. I have fun and I think that comes across." His energy is apparent in the trailer as he delights in spooking the contestants, cheering on their baking, and reacting to their terrifying cake monstrosities. Also helping him navigate the competition were his fellow judges, including another scream queen in Halloween and Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead star Danielle Harris, and renowned food artist and content creator Nikk Alcaraz.

Lillard really began to buy into the high stakes and drama of the baking battle as the competition unfolded. For one, it was compelling to see bakers at the height of their craft creating truly horrific cakes with built-in practical effects fit for a Blumhouse movie, but he was also invested in the individual competitors and how far they ultimately came in their quest for the grand prize. It did mean he had a front-row seat to some heartbreak and the brutal side of filming such a show, but it ended up being way more fun than he could've imagined when signing on for the hosting gig:

"I mean, doing a cooking show, the thing that they do is crazy and the amount of time they do it is bananas. It does suck that when shoot your coverage of the announcement of the winners and losers, then they shoot their coverage, it's really brutal because they already know that they have won or that they haven’t won. It's really horrible. That's the one thing where I was like, 'Oh, this is heartbreaking.' I was shocked at how much I loved it. I was really rooting for everyone. I was like, 'I’m all in.' Look, it was a thing on I did on a lark and I'm glad I did it."

Lillard's Lack of Baking Expertise Made 'Killer Cakes' Even More Fun

In a sense, not knowing the intricacies of baking gave Lillard some freedom to play around with his hosting duties. "No. Couldn’t care less," he responded when asked if he was a baker. His job was more to entertain and do his best Gordon Ramsay impression by pushing contestants to get their cakes ready on time. "And that’s the great thing. I was like a Muppet. I was like, 'I don't know what I'm supposed to do.' And people were behind, and I’m like, 'You guys, let's go! Stop f—ing around! Let's go.' So, I was a cheerleader."

Killer Cakes marks a partnership between Blumhouse and Ruth Amsel, who is no stranger to producing baking competitions and Halloween competitions, as evidenced by her credits on Cake Wars, Ridiculous Cakes, Halloween Wars, and Outrageous Pumpkins. For Lillard, it's just one of several exciting projects he's been involved in this year. On the festival circuit, he appeared in Mike Flanagan's star-studded and acclaimed drama The Life of Chuck, which Neon will premiere in theaters in 2025. Next month, he'll also come back as William Afton to film Five Nights at Freddy's 2.

While we wait for his next appearance on the big screen, catch Lillard hosting Killer Cakes now, only on Prime Video. You can also watch Lillard's full episode of Collider Forces below.

