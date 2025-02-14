Throughout his career, global action star Jason Statham has held his own opposite many Oscar-worthy stars. From Charlize Theron and Edward Norton in The Italian Job to Sylvester Stallone in The Expendables franchise, Statham manages to stand out in ensemble pictures while never overshadowing his legendary castmates. The same would be true when he played opposite cinematic icon Robert De Niro in 2011’s Killer Elite.

The period action thriller by Irish filmmaker Gary McKendry marks a sharp departure from the check-your-brain-out-the-door type of film for Statham. An alleged true story that served as the basis of the 1991 novel The Feather Men by Sir Ranulph Fiennes, the film allows Statham to balance the real-world espionage element of The Bourne Identity with more tactical action sequences akin to De Niro's Ronin. Though not as fast-paced as a typical Statham movie, Killer Elite’s solid performances from actors such as Clive Owen make for a gritty but effectively grounded thriller.

What Is 'Killer Elite' About?