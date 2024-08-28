With less than a month remaining until Prime Video debuts its star-studded crime mystery drama Killer Heat, Amazon MGM Studios shared its first look at the key players. The film was shot in Greece last year and features the stellar trio of Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Shailene Woodley, and Richard Madden taking part in a dark noir story about the mysterious death of a shipping magnate, deep and vicious jealousies, and the troubled private eye who has to piece it all together. Gordon-Levitt and Woodley, in particular, are dressed sharply as they navigate the dark secrets hiding within the exotic beauty of the Mediterranean.

Taking inspiration from Jo Nesbø's short story "The Jealousy Man," Killer Heat primarily follows detective and American ex-pat Nick Bali (Gordon-Levitt) who is hired to investigate the accidental death of Leo Vardakis (Madden). The prominent shipping mogul met his end on the island of Crete, but his sister-in-law (Woodley) believes it was anything but an accident as police reports claimed. It's up to Nick to unearth the truth by sifting through the dark realities that hide just underneath the surface. Throughout his digging, he finds the true extent of the Vardakis family's god-like influence over Greece and the bitterness that lies both within and around them.

Gordon-Levitt looks every bit like a stylish noir detective in the images, prepped with a slick hat and a bag in hand to carry out his investigation with some help from Woodley. This isn't the former's first rodeo in the murder mystery genre, as he previously enjoyed a notable cameo as the voice of the hourly dong in Rian Johnson's Glass Onion before eventually getting to be a despicable killer in the director's howcatchem series Poker Face. Bringing everything together is Night of the Kings helmer Philippe Lacôte, who directs from a screenplay penned by Roberto Bentivegna and revised by BAFTA nominee Matt Charman.

'Killer Heat' Marks Another Team-Up for Madden and Amazon

With Killer Heat, Prime Video will once again feature one of its big stars in Madden. The Game of Thrones alum is also one of the leads of the platform's big-budget Russo Brothers spy series Citadel, which is currently preparing for its second season with a massively expanded cast of stars. It took almost no time for the title to become one of the streamer's flagship properties, ranking as Prime Video's second-most-popular series after its first two episodes and spawning the spinoff series Citadel: Diana and the prequel Citadel: Honey Bunny coming in October and November respectively. Lacôte's feature will let viewers see another side of Madden as a rich and powerful playboy murder victim before he returns to the high-octane world of espionage in 2025.

Killer Heat hits Prime Video on September 26. Check out the first images in the gallery above.