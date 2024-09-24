The perfect combination for most murder mystery stories tends to involve exotic locations, rich individuals with secrets, and a determined detective willing to go above and beyond for the truth. Look no further than Rian Johnson's Knives Out franchise with Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc or Kenneth Branagh's adaptations of Agatha Christie's crime novels, featuring Hercule Poirot. This exact recipe also applies to the upcoming Prime Video film Killer Heat, which will be available to watch this Fall.

The film was first announced in April last year with the attachments of stars Shailene Woodley (Divergent), Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Inception), and Richard Madden (Game of Thrones). Set in the Greek Islands, a private eye named Nick Bali (Gordon-Levitt) is brought in to examine the death of a rich mogul, Leo Vardarkis (Madden). The deceased's sister-in-law, Penelope Vardarkis (Woodley), works with Bali because of her belief that Leo's death was more than an accident. What unravels is a tale of dark secrets, power, and twisted love.

Before audiences dive into this murder mystery, the following guide below will provide all the key information on what you need to know about Killer Heat.

The mystery drama will premiere internationally on September 26. With over a year of post-production work since filming took place, Killer Heat is finally available for the Fall slate of releases. It joins other films coming out in the last week of September, including The Wild Robot, Lee, and Megalopolis.

6 Where Can You Watch 'Killer Heat'?

Unlike the aforementioned films, there will be no theatrical release for Killer Heat. Instead, it will exclusively be streaming on Prime Video. The movie's runtime is 1 hour and 36 minutes.

5 Watch the Trailer for 'Killer Heat'

The official trailer was released by Prime Video on September 12 and offered audiences the first look at the Mediterranean-set mystery. It opens with the death of Leo following an alleged climbing accident. Detective Nick Bali lands in Greece to meet Penelope, who sends him on the trail to investigate Leo's death and his entire family. With Bali's personal troubles bubbling to the surface, he's quickly swept into the hidden chaos and corruption that runs on the island. The thematic message "Jealousy can drive anyone to the edge" is prevalent throughout the trailer with elements of infidelity, deceit, and power that surround the Vadarkis family.

4 Who Stars in 'Killer Heat'?

As mentioned, the film is led by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Shailene Woodley, and Richard Madden. Gordon-Levitt portrays Nick Bali, an American private detective who is invited by Penelope to investigate the death of her brother-in-law. His latest films include Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F and Greedy People. He also starred in two projects from Apple TV+, the film Flora and Son and the series Mr. Corman.

Woodley plays Penelope Vardarkis, the inquisitive wife of Elias Vardarkis. The actress recently starred in Dumb Money and Ferrari, and the Starz TV series Three Women. This is the second collaboration between Gordon-Levitt and Woodley after they worked together on the 2016 movie Snowden. It was recently announced that she will lead an upcoming biopic about Janis Joplin.

Finally, Madden embodies the dual role of wealthy British twins, Elias and Leo. The brothers share wealth from the Vardarkis family empire that is steady in Greece. Unfortunately, Leo recently died due to an alleged accident, but Bali is brought into the case to find out if the cause was more than what was led on. This film marks Madden's second project with Amazon Studios, following the spy action series Citadel, which is currently preparing for a second season. His last film roles were in 1917 and Eternals.

Rounding out the cast is Clare Holman (Treason), Babou Ceesay (Into the Badlands), and Abbey Lee (Lovecraft Country). Holman is Audrey Vardarkis, the mother of Leo and Elias and the mother-in-law to Penelope. Ceesay plays Georges Mensah, the head of police who was in charge of Leo's investigation. Lee portrays a character named Monique whose details remain undisclosed.

3 What Is the Plot of 'Killer Heat'?

The movie's plot is based on the crime novel, The Jealousy Man, written by Jo Nesbø. The 2021 novel is an anthology of short stories revolving around thematic mysteries and suspenseful situations. The titular story is set in Greece and follows a private investigator, Nikos Balli, who suspects that a murder victim was killed by his own twin brother. Balli goes by the moniker "The Jealousy Man" due to his specialty in recognizing jealousy as a motive for certain crimes. This theme already plays into the film's trailer with the set-up of a messy love triangle that involves Penelope, Elias, and possibly Leo. It also touches on Bali's troubled backstory that seems to involve experiences of infidelity. It remains to be seen how much Killer Heat will draw from the book. The official synopsis from Prime Video reads as follows:

A thrilling, contemporary mystery in classic noir style, KILLER HEAT follows private eye Nick Bali (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), an American expat in Greece, hired to investigate the supposed accidental death of young shipping magnate Leo Vardakis (Richard Madden) on the island of Crete. The victim’s sister-in-law (Shailene Woodley) doesn’t believe the official police report. But what exactly happened to Leo, and why? Despite the sun-drenched beauty of its exotic Mediterranean locale, Nick finds darkness at every turn: where the rich and powerful Vardakis family rule like gods, where jealousies run deep, and anyone could be a suspect.

2 Who Made 'Killer Heat'?

The movie was directed by Philippe Lacôte, an Ivorian film director whose previous films include Night of the Kings and Ran. Roberto Bentivegna (The House of Gucci) and Matt Charman (The Bridge of Spies) wrote and revised the screenplay respectively for Killer Heat with additional credit to Jo Nesbø for his original novel. Nesbø joins the team of executive producers alongside Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Niclas Salomonsson (The Informers), Tom Karnowski (Knives Out), and Collin Creighton (Okja). Brad Weston of the Makeready production company also produced the film. Cinematography was done by BAFTA-winning cinematographer Andrew Dunn (Perks of Being a Wallflower) while music was composed by Joseph Shirley (Creed III). The film was edited by Jay Cassidy (A Star is Born) and Neil Smith (The Crow).

1 When and Where Did 'Killer Heat' Film?

Filming began last year in May. Locations stayed true to the story's setting, where they filmed in Agios Nikolaos, Crete, and Athens in Greece. Overall, filming took over two months and wrapped by July 6, 2023.