Eat your heart out and move over Benoit Blanc, because Joseph Gordon-Levitt may be about to become your new favorite sharp-dressed sleuth. Killer Heat releases tomorrow on Prime Video, featuring the two-time Emmy winner as a damaged detective named Nick Bali, better known as the titular "Jealousy Man" based on Jo Nesbø's eponymous short story. He's summoned to a private Greek island to investigate the "accidental" death of a shipping magnate and member of the wealthy Vardakis family, though the investigator has suspicions that it may have something to do with a violent love triangle involving the victim and his twin brother. Collider is excited to share an exclusive sneak peek that introduces The Jealousy Man both to audiences and to the prime suspect, played by Citadel star Richard Madden.

The clip opens with Elias Vardakis (Madden) hiking up a trail in shorts and a muscle shirt until the suit and sunglasses-donning Bali appears before him. Knowing exactly what path the brother would take, he waits for the chance to introduce himself where the Elias would have no way to avoid a confrontation with him. He gives a bit of his background — he's a Greek-American expat who arrives in messes like Elias's brother Leo's (also Madden) death to find answers, a job made especially important by investors waiting for a conclusion before they decide how to act. After showing his ID, Bali explains the situation and tells Elias he can swing by later when he's unoccupied to search through the house and his care with his fellow agents. When he gets an icy response from his suspect, he instead offers to take him out for coffee so they can discuss things.

Gordon-Levitt is familiar with the other side of a murder mystery thanks to his role as an utterly evil killer in Rian Johnson's howcatchem series Poker Face, but he'll get to shine with charisma and class as The Jealousy Man. Fortunately, he may have a little help sorting through the case as he starts unearthing the dark secrets of the wealthy Vardakis family. Shailene Woodley will play his client, Leo's sister-in-law, who isn't convinced of what the police reports are saying about his death. With her help, he'll uncover not only the bitterness and messiness of the family but witness firsthand how much power they wield over all of Greece.

Who Else Is on Board 'Killer Heat'?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Rounding out the cast is Treason's Clare Homan as Leo and Elias's grieving mother Audrey Vardakis while Babou Ceesay plays the head of police Georges Mensah and Abbey Lee plays Chloe. The movie marks the latest effort from Ivorian director Philippe Lacôte whose last time behind the camera came with the acclaimed feature Night of the Kings. He directs from a screenplay written by Roberto Bentivegna and revised by Oscar nominee Matt Charman, best known for penning Steven Spielberg's Bridge of Spies. Additional credit, of course, goes to Nesbø for his original work the film is based on. The Harry Hole author has been a major target for adaptation and, with so much talent on board, Prime Video is hoping this latest spin on his work will be a killer hit.

Killer Heat hits Prime Video tomorrow, September 26. Check out our exclusive sneak peek in the player above and visit our helpful guide here for everything to know before visiting Crete with Gordon-Levitt.

