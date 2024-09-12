This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

One Prime Video project that's flown under the radar but is starting to catch some eyes just released its first major look. The official Prime Video X account unveiled the first trailer for Killer Heat, the romance drama starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Shailene Woodley, and Abbey Lee. The film follows Nick Bali (Levitt), a detective hired by Penelope Vardakis (Woodley) to look into the murder of her brother-in-law. She believes he was killed by her husband, Elias, but Elias is in the pockets of all the local police and Nick is the only one willing to give the case a fair look. In addition to Levitt, Woodley, and Lee, Killer Heat also stars Richard Madden, Clare Holman, and Babou Ceesay, and the film is slated to release exclusively on Prime Video on September 26.

Killer Heat is based on the short story The Jealousy Man by Jo Nesbø, who is also credited as a writer on the film. Matt Charman and Roberto Bentivegna both wrote the screenplay for Killer Heat, with the former's most famous work coming on Bridge of Spies (Tom Hanks) and the latter being best known for writing House of Gucci (Adam Driver). Philippe Lacôte will direct Killer Heat, fresh off helming the 2020 drama fantasy film, Night of the Kings, which is currently streaming on Tubi. Lacôte also directed Run and African Metropolis, and several other French films, and will now make his debut on a major project which will have more exposure due to premiering on Prime Video, which is the second-biggest streaming service in the world behind Netflix.

What Else Is There To Stream on Prime Video While You Wait for ‘Killer Heat’?

Prime Video may never take the lead from Netflix to become the biggest streaming service, but it does have a vast library of content for all to enjoy. The Lord of the Rings spin-off series, The Rings of Power, has been topping the Prime Video charts since it premiered its second season several weeks ago, with other Prime Video original series such as Fallout and The Boys also hanging around the top 10. On the film side of the aisle, John Cena and Awkwafina's Jackpot! has been one of the top movies on the platform, with Jason Statham's Beekeeper and Channing Tatum's 21 Jump Street also filling out the list.

Killer Heat premieres on Prime Video in two weeks on September 26. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the film.

