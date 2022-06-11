Films like We Need to Talk About Kevin highlighted a phenomenon that fascinates the true-crime community. What drives a child to kill? A small study conducted by criminologist Dr Adrian Raine found that approximately 50% of antisocial behavior could be attributed to genetic influences. Essentially, children are at the mercy of nature and nurture when learning which path to take.

But what of those that come from seemingly normal, happy homes? Can any amount of nurture really rewire a brain genetically predisposed to develop psychopathy? No parent wants to imagine their child could be capable of murder. What if they don't see the signs until It's too late? Maybe some kids are just born bad...

This article contains details of real cases with disturbing themes including child abuse, sexual assault, violence, and murder.

Gambling On A Killer - Eric Smith (13)

On August 2, 1993, Eric Smith was riding his bike away from his day camp which had not yet opened, frustrating him. He came across 4-year-old Derrick Robie who was walking to that same camp. Smith decided to lure the boy to a nearby wooded area and murder him. Robie's body was found that evening, and six days later, Smith confessed.

Despite extensive testing of both his brain function and hormone levels, no abnormalities were found. The only reason offered for Smith's sudden and brutal crime was the ongoing severe bullying he suffered at the hands of his peers, which had left him isolated and angry. The defense psychiatrist tried to diagnose him with an intermittent explosive disorder, but this was rebuffed by the prosecution's expert for its rarity.

My Son is Not A Monster - Jordan Brown (11)

What could possibly possess an eleven-year-old to shoot his heavily pregnant step-mother-to-be in the back of the head while she sleeps, before heading off to school for the day? Jealousy, according to prosecutors. Twenty-six-year-old Kenzie Houk would soon be giving birth to a son, her first with her fiancée and Jordan's father Chris Brown. Houk had two daughters from a previous relationship, aged seven and four, who were also part of the blended family farmhouse. It was her youngest who alerted nearby tree cutters to the crime on February 20, 2009, approximately 45 minutes after the others had caught the bus to school.

Chris Brown, who frequently took his son hunting, had gifted him a youth-model shotgun for Christmas which was believed to be the murder weapon. A spent shotgun shell was also found on the path to the school bus stop. In 2012 and tried as a juvenile, Brown was found guilty. In Pennsylvania, a juvenile cannot be held in custody beyond their 21st birthday. Seven years after his arrest and two months prior to his 19th birthday, Brown was released into his uncle's custody and would remain on probation until he turned 21.

Unforgiven: The Boys Who Killed A Child - Robert Thompson (10) & John Venables (10)

In a crime that shook Britain to its core, two 10-year-old boys abducted a toddler named James (Jamie) Bulger from a mall in North-West England in 1993. While his mother searched, having only let go of his hand to pay for shopping, the two-year-old was tortured and murdered. His mutilated body was found on a railway line two days later by a group of children. Most troublingly, thirty-eight people witnessed the boys with an upset Jamie throughout the day, and none successfully intervened.

Venables and Thompson were released from custody at age eighteen and given new identities. Venables has since been charged and returned to prison twice; first in 2010 for breaching parole conditions, and again in 2017 for the making and possession of indecent images of children, and possessing a 'how-to' manual for would-be offenders. Despite public outcry, both men remain protected by new identities.

The Mary Bell Case - Mary Bell (10)

Northumberland-born Mary Flora Bell lived the kind of childhood you wouldn't wish on your worst enemy. Born in working-class Northern England in 1957 to a neglectful sex worker Elizabeth "Betty" Bell, Mary was her second child at age 17. Left in the care of her violent alcoholic and criminal stepfather William "Billy" Bell (who left the children to fend for themselves regularly, too) while her mother went away to work, she was often seen with injuries. Despite this, Betty refused her relatives' repeated offers to take Mary. It is believed while working as a dominatrix, Betty allowed or encouraged her clients to sexually abuse Mary in sadomasochistic sessions by the mid-1960s.

Unsurprisingly, Mary exhibited troubling behavior at school and with local children. She frequently fought classmates, and at times would try to strangle or suffocate them. The day before her 11th birthday, Mary strangled 4-year-old Martin Brown. With no signs of violence on his body, his post-mortem was inconclusive. Two months later and with brutal escalation, 3-year-old Brian Howe became her second victim. Having been seen with the boy that day and her incriminating statements about the details of the crime, Mary was convicted of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility. In 1980, Mary was released and granted a new identity.

Bowling For Columbine - Eric Harris (18) and Dylan Klebold (17)

The world 'Columbine' has become synonymous with 'massacre' thanks to the depraved actions of two teenage boys on April 20, 1999. From 1997, there were numerous displays of the boys' growing obsession with violence and murder. As Harris turned eighteen only eleven days prior to their plan, they procured guns through older friends and planned meticulously in the year leading up to the mass shooting. They also documented it all in their respective journals and on videos recorded with school equipment.

Twelve students and one teacher lost their lives that day, with an additional twenty-one treated for gunshot injuries. It was, at the time, the deadliest school shooting in US history. Since then, countless copycats have tried to emulate their notoriety. Most media outlets no longer print the names of perpetrators for this reason.

True Crime with Emma Kenney: The Richardson Family Murders - Jasmine Richardson (12)

Under normal circumstances, a 12-year-old girl dating a 23-year-old man is illegal for the child's protection, but there's nothing normal about this case. On April 23, 2006, three bodies were discovered in the Alberta home of the Richardson family. Marc and Debra Richardson, both in their 40s, were in the basement. Their 8-year-old son, Jacob Richardson, was found upstairs having tried to defend himself with a toy lightsaber. Initial fears for the safety of their missing 12-year-old were soon quashed when she was arrested in Saskatchewan, alongside her boyfriend, for the brutal murders.

Unlike the case of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Jasmine Richardson suffered no such abuse. The once church-oriented honor student had taken to Goth culture and met '300-year-old vampire' Jeremy Steinke at a local punk show. Upon learning of the relationship, Jasmine's parents confiscated her computer and the family attended counseling. The pair continued communicating via email, with Richardson stating "I have a plan. It begins with me killing them and ends with me living with you". In court, it was revealed that while Steinke stabbed her parents, Jasmine slashed the throat of her baby brother. Steinke got three life sentences, while Jasmine was sentenced to the maximum penalty for her age: 10 years. The couple exchanged letters from jail, promising to marry.

Dishonorable MentionBeware the Slender Man - Anissa Weier (12) and Morgan Geyser (12)

Beginning as a competition entry on the comedy forum Something Awful, faux-mythical Slender Man captured creative minds and in a fascinating example of open-source storytelling, the meme-turned-phenomenon grew legs of its own. Soon, the Creepypasta tales blurred the line between fact and fiction and some began to believe in the existence of a faceless, suited long boy and his castle for children in the woods.

At least, that's how Anissa Weier and Morgan Geyser told it. In 2014, the twelve-year-olds lured their friend Payton Leutner to a forest where they stabbed her nineteen times. They claimed their motive was to become 'proxies' of Slender Man, as read online. Incredibly, Leutner crawled to a roadway where a cyclist found her and called authorities. After six days in the hospital, she recovered. The girls were found not guilty of attempted murder by reason of insanity.

