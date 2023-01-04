Send in the Klowns...the Killer Klowns, that is. Trick or Treat Studios, a place where horror products are made "for fans, by fans," launched a new "Scream Greats" action figure line, the first of the figures being from the cult classic Killer Klowns from Outer Space.

Three of the main Klowns: Fatso, Shorty, and Slim, will be released as the flagship starters of the "Scream Greats" line. Each figure looks to be well-crafted and highly detailed as if they were all plucked straight from the movie and ready to be displayed on people's shelves. Fatso and Slim are eight inches tall, while Shorty is short, at six inches tall (very apropos). Sadly, a circus tent spaceship and cotton candy cocoons are not included, but these Klowns more than make up for it.

Fans of Killer Klowns from Outer Space can add the existence of these figurines to the additional good news that they will be able to dive straight into the Klown invasion and play the Killer Klowns video game, set to be released some time this year. Now, all fans need is a Killer Klowns sequel - or sequels! The last news we heard of this was from a Bloody Disgusting exclusive in 2018, when SyFy was in talks to license the rights. No more new news about potential sequels has come out, but until then, fans will have the action figures and the video game, and they will always have the movie.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space is considered by many to be sci-fi horror movie fun. Released in 1988, it is the only movie directed by the Chiodo brothers, who also created the practical effects and makeup. Evil aliens that look like clowns set up their circus-tent spaceship outside a small Earth town, so they can invade it, kill all the humans, and turn them into cotton candy for sweet and sugary sustenance. The movie stars Grant Cramer, Suzanne Snyder, John Allen Nelson, John Vernon, Michael S. Siegel, Peter Licassi, Royal Dano, Charles Chiodo, Christopher Titus, and Claire Bartle.

The figures are available for pre-order now for $34.99 each, and are expected to ship sometime in August of this year. While waiting for your Killer Klowns figure fix, you can watch the movie for free on YouTube and Tubi. Take a look at the Klowns below:

