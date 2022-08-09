Merchandise for the 1988 cult horror-comedy Killer Klowns from Outer Space will be sold again at the seasonal retailer, Spirit Halloween, this year. The Cotton Candy Gun, featured in the ever-popular film, will be back in stock this Halloween season. The toy replica of one of the most memorable weapons from the zany film is exclusively sold at Spirit Halloween and sold out extremely quickly last fall. This year, there is a two-per-customer limit on the toy, which is sold at $27.99. After the Cotton Candy Gun sold out last year, it was being sold on eBay for a much higher price than Spirit Halloween initially set it at.

The colorful prop gun comes equipped with AA batteries and replicates the weapon used by the titular villains of the 80s classic in almost every way possible. The official description of the toy reads, “Look like you’ve stepped out of your favorite sci-fi horror comedy film when you wave this official Killer Klowns from Outer Space Cotton Candy Gun in the air! This prop has flashing LED lights, movie-inspired spinning motion, and authentic sound effects that make it all the more attention-getting. Use this colorful gun as part of your Killer Klowns from Outer Space costume (sold separately) and you’re sure to make this Halloween even more exciting.”

The Cotton Candy Gun looks very similar to the weapon depicted in the film, donning the same pink and blue colors and futuristic design. In Killer Klowns from Outer Space, the titular alien clowns use the Cotton Candy Gun to wrap unsuspecting victims up in cotton candy cocoons. Based on the description of the Cotton Candy Gun, it seems more than likely that multiple Killer Klowns from Outer Space items will be sold at Spirit Halloween this year. Last year, there were multiple decorations based on the film sold at Spirit Halloween, including several animatronics.

Image via MGM

Killer Klowns from Outer Space told the story of several manhunting aliens who resemble clowns taking over a small town in order to harvest the unsuspecting citizens. The film has gained popularity over the years for its inclusion of memorable practical effects including rubber suits for the villains. Although not a huge box office success during its original late 80s theatrical release, Killer Klowns from Outer Space has since garnered major cult status, receiving a special edition Blu-ray release from Arrow and being screened twice in 35 mm at Alamo Drafthouse in the past decade. Sequel talks have been happening for years, with Syfy almost going through with greenlighting an official sequel in 2018.

Until we get an actual sequel, the Cotton Candy guns will have to do. Spirit Halloween's Cotton Candy Gun can be purchased here.

Check out the trailer for the cult classic below: