Three new Killer Klowns from Outer Space Funko figures, including the Klowns Jumbo, Chubby, and Frank, are available for pre-order now ahead of an August 26 release.

Each figure commemorates a memorable scene from the Chiodo Brothers horror film featuring the Klowns.

The cult classic film remains beloved for its creativity and absurdity, even receiving a new video game.

The Killer Klowns from Outer Space are preparing to invade collections everywhere once again with some help from Funko. The pop culture collectible giant has welcomed plenty of Klowns from the Chiodo Brothers' beloved horror film into their fold over the years, and now, pre-orders have opened for three new figures that will grow the zany alien army's numbers. Introduced in this set is a Deluxe Pop! figure of Jumbo as well as standard toys for Chubby and Frank, each of whom comes wielding their weapon of choice - a pie and a colorful toy bat.

It's fitting that Jumbo gets the deluxe treatment given that he's the first Klown seen on-screen in Killer Klowns and one of the main villains viewers follow as the aliens wreak havoc throughout town. He's also seen committing some of the most despicable acts of all the Klowns, trying to lure a little girl to her death, puppeteering the corpse of the corrupt officer Curtis Mooney (John Vernon), and murdering two teen prisoners at the police station when trapped in a cell with them. Depicted in the figure aboard a kiddy ride, he looks innocent yet menacing, capturing the feel of seeing him on-screen when seeking his next victims. Standing at around 5 inches tall, the figure will be available for $29.99 USD.

Chubby and Frank are two of the more rank-and-file Klowns that invade, but that doesn't mean they don't have their fair share of memorable moments amid the absurdity. The former holds his delicious pastry as an homage to an iconic scene where he and his fellow Klowns pile out of their comically small car and pelt a security guard with a barrage of acid pies. He's also seen faking a pizza delivery to capture someone from their home and drinking blood from one of the cotton candy cocoons with a silly straw. Frank, however, is a little more obscure, appearing as one of many Klowns parading down the street as they conquer the town and later wielding his bat to fight Mike (Grant Cramer), Debbie (Suzanne Snyder), and Dave (John Allen Nelson). Both figures come in at a lower $11.99 USD.

'Killer Klowns from Outer Space' Remains a Beloved Cult Classic

As Killer Klowns creeps towards its 40th anniversary in a few short years, the love for the Chiodo Brothers' sci-fi horror comedy classic hasn't faded. Directed by Stephen Chiodo with stand-out effects created by the brothers, it's been hailed for its sheer creativity and insanity with how the Klowns take out their victims, from shadow puppets that come to life and eat people to popcorn cannons and zappers that turn citizens into cotton candy cocoons for later consumption. Collider's Chase Hutchinson gave it a B+ in his revisit back in 2022, hailing it for the ingenuity of the Chiodos and the sheer quantity of memorable and sincere scenes as townsfolk band together to stop the zany massacre. Recently, the Klowns were also resurrected in playable form with Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game, a horror multiplayer video game that pits players against each other as either the Klowns or the survivors trying desperately to stop their invasion.

The new Killer Klowns from Outer Space figures are available to pre-order now on Amazon and are expected to arrive on August 26. In the meantime, the Chiodo Brothers' cult classic is available for free on a few streaming platforms, including Tubi, Roku, and Pluto TV. Get a look at the new figures in the gallery above.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space Release Date May 27, 1988 Director Stephen Chiodo Cast Grant Cramer , Suzanne Snyder , John Allen Nelson , John Vernon , Michael Siegel , Peter Licassi Runtime 88 Main Genre Comedy

