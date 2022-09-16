Back in 1988, our planet was visited by Killer Klowns from Outer Space. They descended on the town of Crescent Cove where residents were unsure what to make of the new neighbors. They look too silly to be sinister and, after all, there are more threatening clowns to be found in cinema, right? Wrong.

Of all the B-movies from the era, the creativity of the cartoonish murder-spree that takes place in director Stephen Chiodo’s science fiction horror will always hold a sweet spot in my heart. What could have easily coasted on the ridiculousness of its hook becomes so much more when made with such care. There is never a moment of repetition to the raucousness as each successive scene finds new ways to play around with the premise. Beyond the memorable moments that we can revisit in isolation, like the great knock your block off scene, there are just so many more that we’ve likely forgotten, though remain just as fun. It isn’t perfect by any means, especially with an ending that runs out of steam, but it is still as joyous to experience no matter how many times you see it.

The story, which doesn’t really matter, centers on a group of locals who band together to stop the clown invasion from taking hold of their town. There is Mike (Grant Cramer) and Debbie (Suzanne Snyder) who are the first to stumble upon the clowns. When they try to alert others to what is happening, it soon becomes clear that this is going to take some convincing. Foremost among their doubters is the corrupt cop Curtis Mooney, played to perfection by the late, great John Vernon. He channels the same sense of snark that was felt in his performance as Dean Vernon Wormer in the classic Animal House. The scene where he answers phone call after phone call from panicked people encountering the clowns is priceless as he just gets more and more pissed off. Thankfully, Mike and Debbie manage to convince his colleague Dave Hansen (John Allen Nelson) to help fight off the threat. There is a bit of a love triangle between the three, but the real fun comes as the clowns create chaos.

Every moment where the creatures wreak havoc on the town is a glorious one. They do puppet shows that end with the viewer getting zapped, run people off the road in their clown cars, do shadow puppetry that swallows up audiences, and so much more. While it is clearly a low budget affair, the ingenuity in the filmmaking itself ensures it still holds up after all these years. Yes, this is in service of a ludicrous tale of terrifying clowns. However, this still deserves all the praise. The design of the nightmarish clowns themselves are remarkable. Each is different from the next, some being small little guys that can box and others being massive monstrosities that can crush you like a bug. Just imagining the work that went into constructing each one and then maintaining them boggles the mind. This extends to much of the final act set in their big top spaceship where the expansive creations continue.

Of course, there are some moments where you can feel the budget in ways that lessen the comedy and chaos of the experience. The climactic scene seems like it almost literally takes place on a stage of some kind and the clowns don’t feel nearly as dynamic as a result. Whether this was a product of them running out of locations or the budget to construct a new one, it isn’t quite up to the same level as much of what preceded it. Still, it is something you can forgive as being one moment where the limitations of the production caught up with the filmmakers. Outside of that, the imagination of their work and the willingness they demonstrate to dive headfirst into the absurdity elevates everything.

It remains the type of movie that you could easily get a bunch of friends together to watch and be guaranteed that everyone would get a kick out of it. Even as you laugh at all the nonsense of the nightmare playing out, this is all by design and not because of any lackluster filmmaking. There isn’t a chuckle that isn’t earned or a bit that doesn’t land. Every actor commits to the bit, with Vernon, in particular, taking part in one of my favorites of the whole affair. After an infiltration of the police department, which is essentially just an office that he never actually leaves, Officer Mooney gets turned into a ventriloquist dummy who one particularly gruesome clown uses to issue a threat. Vernon really leans into the silliness of what is happening, selling it completely to great comedic effect.

This marks the beginning of the realization of what the clown’s plan is, which is to kidnap the residents of town and trap them in cotton candy cocoons. They’re very efficient in doing this, even creating a giant parade to get as many people as they can in one go. It is never not funny to see them all in the procession, making one wish that the film had made more use of it. Regardless, the whole experience is still a riotously good time. There have been attempts to give it new life a couple different times over years, though none of them have ever panned out. Maybe one will some day, but it is hard to imagine anything ever quite capturing the magic of the original. Flaws and all, it is a real gem of a monster movie that is as sincere as it is silly. From the many quotable lines that never get old no matter how many times you hear them to the boisterous sensibility that ensures the entire affair shines, it is worth taking the plunge for every time. Hell, even the theme still absolutely rips after all these years. Each of these components come together to create a wonderful and wacky experience that still holds up.

Rating: B+