In the second weekend since its July 13 release, the American-Korean action film The Killer brought in a 3-day weekend gross at the box office of $13,000 across 24 screening locations.

The Jang Hyuk-action film has been up against stiff competition since its launch, with the summer-defining blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick still soaring high and the likes of Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder and Minions: The Rise of Gru also seeing success across the last few weeks. The Killer brought in $3,300 on Friday with a jump up the next day to a pull of $5,430 on Saturday. The Sunday gross was $4,270. The $13,000 from the-day weekend gross saw the film's gross drop 74% week-on-week with a per-screen average of $541.67 and bringing the film's cumulative gross to $123,137.

The Killer is based on the Korean novel The Kid Deserves to Die by Bang Ji-ho and follows Bang Ui-gang, played by Hyuk, a retired assassin who has settled down into a comfortable life with his wife, Hyeon-soo (Lee Chae-young). When his wife and her best friend decide to go on a trip together, Ui-gang agrees to take care of her best friend's daughter, a teenage girl named Kim Yun-ji, played by See-young Lee. While in his care, Yun-ji gets mixed up with a local gang and Ui-gang is forced to tap into his violent side in order to protect her. This event leads to Yun-ji being kidnapped by the gang and Ui-gang being framed for murder. Now on the run for a crime he didn't commit, Ui-gang will need to use his skills from his old career to find and rescue Yun-ji and get her home safe.

Image via Shaw Entertainment Group

The film's star Hyuk has recently appeared in the Korean investigative series Tell Me What You Saw and in the movie Tomb of the River. Currently, the actor is best known for his role as Park Gye-won in the hugely popular historical drama TV series Bloody Heart.T he Killer is directed by Choi Jae-hun, who is known for his 2021 horror film The Hypnosis. Nam Ji-woong adapted the novel into a screenplay for the action film alongside Shin Dong-chul, marking this film as Ji-woong's feature film scriptwriting debut. Nam Ji-Woong, Mark W. Shaw, and Chul Shin also serve as producers for the action film. The film is produced by Ascendio and was distributed by Wide Lens Pictures. The Killer is also among the first films to have a joint launch in the U.S. and Korea.

The Killer premiered in U.S. and South Korean theaters simultaneously on July 13. You can watch the trailer below.