The string lights are red, dripping in blood. The yule log is crackling, while necks are being snapped. Black Christmas (1974) hides a killer within a sorority house. Krampus (2015) welcomes in a beast from Austrian folklore. What happens when it’s Santa Claus unleashing all the yuletide havoc? Maybe his motive depends on who’s naughty or nice. Maybe it’s for a fight to survive. He will be climbing down the chimney, ax in hand and ready to start swinging it. But of all the weapons out there, why that one?

Silent Night, Deadly Night (1984) did its part in putting the image out there, promotional content depicting an ax-wielding Santa. The documentary, Going to Pieces (2006), shows the moral panic that erupted from this slasher flick, the outrage swift and conservative. Yet all this time later, you can’t keep a killer Santa down. Not each is one of the same. There’s a Saint Nick who is as mean-spirited as a rotten slice of fruitcake. There’s the gift-bringer from the North Pole who is simply trying to get through the stressful holidays. He’s in red and white, and possibly has a taste for bloodlust.

7. Christmas Bloody Christmas (2022)

Christmas Bloody Christmas finds two coworkers who decide to get drunk to celebrate the holidays. Their plans don’t pan out too well. In the town’s toy store, a new military-grade Santa animatronic goes haywire and a human being in proximity turns into collateral damage. Despite knowing 90,000 words, the robot is unfortunately stuck as a silent killer. No “Ho Ho Hoing” for all the homicides. The atmosphere takes control, with string lights and neon lights giving a giallo-like glow to nearly every setting. It also causes scenes to look blurry, which doesn’t help when kills seem to look cool, if only you could see them better. Still, this is The Terminator (1984) by means of delivering yuletide misgivings. He won’t stop, like any true killing machine.

6. Fatman (2020)

Chris Kringle (Mel Gibson) gives coal to a spoiled kid. Upset at Santa, this brat hires an assassin to take the gift-giver out. A gritty realism makes this take on the North Pole and Santa all feel very real. Everyone plays it all seriously too, making everything that much darker and funnier. Walton Goggins is a sleek assassin for hire, who collects the special gifts adults got from Santa as a kid, who now need to pawn it for cash. Marianne Jean-Baptiste is the loyal Mrs. Ruth Kringle.

To do some world building, the North Pole is really a factory up in Canada. Although, business hasn’t been doing too hot. A big problem for Chris this year too, as the United States government subsidies he’s provided are getting lower. It isn’t enough, so he makes the executive decision in agreeing to a military contract. He doesn’t need to worry about a hitman. Yet, in many ways, it helps Chris find the Christmas spirit he’s been lacking. “The fat man’s got his eye on you, kid.” When Mr. Kringle says this, you better believe him.

5. Santa’s Slay (2005)

Hell Township, Canada. Nicolas Yuleson (Douglas Smith) lives with his grandfather, a wacky inventor who’s built a bunker. This special shelter isn’t for a nuclear fallout; it’s to make it through the Christmas season, alive. In the ancient book Nicolas’ grandfather shows, the holiday has an insidious truth. Santa (Bill Goldberg) was a demonic entity who lost a curling match. For 1,000 years, “Santa” got stuck delivering presents. Time's up and this Santa is ready to go back to being bad. A strip club turns into a morgue. A menorah is used to impale a deli owner.

The DVD cover art is a lot scarier than the movie itself. A big thanks to the presence of Bill Goldberg, a professional football player and wrestler. Goldberg uses his enormous build to challenge the warm and fuzzy Santa from those vintage Coca-Cola ads. This is definitely not the same dude. Not only did he lose a bet and get forced into the role, this Santa loves toilet humor and outrageous death scenes. Watch out for his reindeer, the singular creature is as much of a beast as Goldberg’s villain.

4. Tales from the Crypt -- "And All Through the House" (1989)

Joan Collins, in the original 1972 movie, tries to deal with a killer Santa outside her home. The segment is a spotlight on Collins, the killer mostly peeks his head through a window. It’s creepy, but this remake offers a stylish, sinister spin. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, “And All Through the House” is like a demented Looney Tunes. A greedy woman (Mary Ellen Trainor) knows exactly what she wants for the holidays this year. Her husband, dead, and all his money given to her, then she can take her daughter and run off with her lover.

A problem to that plan is there’s an escaped killer on the loose, dressed as you-know-who. Neither of these characters are very good at committing violence. The killer Santa (Larry Drake) is bumbling. As for the woman, it also takes her way too long to realize she has a great opportunity right on her doorstep. An escaped killer is a new guest. Couldn’t that be used in her husband’s murder -- in some way to free her from suspicion? Neither Santa nor her are master criminals. But the ending doesn’t forget this is a horror show.

3. Silent Night, Deadly Night (1984)

Poor Billy (Robert Brian Wilson). For new fans who think they’re watching just another Santa out for blood, they will be mistaken. This is one of the bleaker holiday horror movies. Horribly traumatized from childhood, when he watches a criminal in a Santa suit rape his mother and murder both his parents, Billy is made to repress all of it by his strict Catholic orphanage in order to wash away his sins. The attempt holds up for a while - until all the repression cracks open. The yuletide season isn’t all merry and cheer for everyone. Billy is here to drive that home. There’s a damning critique on the lack of help strict faith plays into bettering mental health. But this is also a slasher flick where a victim gets impaled on the antlers of a mounted deer head.

2. American Horror Story: Asylum (2012)

“Unholy Night” opens with Ian McShane going psychotic, playing with his prey before shooting them dead. For the sophomore season, American Horror Story brought on guest stars for an episode that mixed standalone storytelling and expanded the bigger picture. McShane’s inmate at Briarcliff, Lee Emerson, is a violent criminal with a dark past. He went on a Christmas rampage, a Santa costume fracturing his rationality. Stuck in the asylum, he would seem he’s locked away for good. There couldn’t be a way for him to get loose. All it takes is a possessed nun to lure him out and back into a killer’s mode. Where McShane really shines is his very naughty sense of humor. “You know the difference between that Santa Claus and me? He only comes once a year.” Lee Emerson is grizzled, crude, and goes up against Jessica Lange's hardheaded nun for the episode's finale. Talk about the perfect holiday gift from AHS.

1. Violent Night (2022)

Santa (David Harbour) isn’t too keen on another year of gift-giving. After all, Amazon Prime and envelopes of cash take more importance. He’s a sad drunk who eventually makes his way to the home with a rich family who pretty much hate each other. Then an armed robbery takes place. “Scrooge” (John Leguizamo) is the leader of this group of mercenaries, and he will get his $300 million. Santa just happens to be at the wrong place at the right time. He listens to a child’s cry for help and enters full action-hero mode. His feelings of being forgotten are about to be changed.

Like many versions on this list, Harbour’s Santa has a dark past, this time going back to the Vikings. But Violent Night remembers to add in that dose of the Christmas spirit. Instead of an ax, Santa has a favorite weapon: a hammer. But he knows how to change it up. A star tree topper can be for eye gouging and electrocution. A candy cane should be licked into a piercing dagger. Like other holiday movies, the needle drops help the yuletide atmosphere. From now on, the Augie Rios song, "¿Dónde Está Santa Claus?” should be played at any and every Christmas party or brawl.