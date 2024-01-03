The Big Picture Netflix's new Indian series Killer Soup is a dark comedy based on a real headline, featuring a complex mix of greed and betrayal.

The series stars acclaimed actors Konkona Sensharma and Manoj Bajpayee, with Bajpayee playing dual roles.

Killer Soup takes place in an idyllic town in the tropical south of India, adding to the allure and intrigue of the story.

An aspiring chef with very little talent finds herself in hot soup when her husband is killed by her lover. The trouble? Both men look identical. The trailer for Netflix’s first major Indian series of the new year, Killer Soup, teases an aggressively strange dark comedy based “very, very loosely” on a “very, very real headline.” The series stars the acclaimed Konkona Sensharma as the femme fatale Swathi Shetty, and Manoj Bajpayee in the dual roles of her dimwitted lover and salacious slain husband.

Snappily edited to the tune of an old Bollywood song, the Killer Soup trailer presents a complex concoction of greed and betrayal, as Swathi and her lover are tailed by a couple of dogged cops, and viewed with suspicion by an assortment of colorful characters. In a hilarious turn of events, after covering up her husband’s death, Swathi’s lover proceeds to assume his identity. The lies pile on top of each other as allegiances are tested. The eight-episode series is set in an idyllic town in the tropical south of India, setting the stage for the perfect peril in paradise potboiler.

An actor who has appeared in both independent films and mainstream blockbusters, Sensharma most recently collaborated with Netflix as a filmmaker. She directed The Mirror, the most acclaimed short in the anthology series Lust Stories 2. Among the most respected male Indian stars of his generation — he’s been working since the mid-90s — Bajpayee previously partnered with the streamer on Ray — an anthology series inspired by the stories of the legendary Indian director Satyajit Ray. The short was his second collaboration with director Abhishek Chaubey, the man behind Killer Soup.

'Killer Soup' Unites a Trio of Talented Artists

Chaubey is best known for having directed the star-studded dark comedy crime film Udta Punjab, and the equally illustrious Western Sonchiriya, which also featured Bajpayee in a colorful supporting role. More recently, he directed shorts for Netflix in both the Ray and the Ankahi Kahaniya anthologies. Bajpayee expressed excitement about playing a dual role for the first time in his career. In his own words:

“I trusted Abhishek Chaubey's directorial prowess, Netflix as collaborators, and a stellar cast that breathed life into characters to create a surreal pot-boiler unlike any other stemming from an accidental crime. At its heart, Killer Soup is a crime thriller that blends multiple genres, making it a delicious serving that everyone can enjoy.”

Killer Soup is created by Chaubey, along with Unaiza Merchant, Anant Tripathi, and Harshad Nalawade. Also starring Nasser, Sayaji Shinde, Lal, Anbuthasan, Anula Navlekar, and Kani Kusruti, the series will be released on Netflix on January 11. You can watch the trailer here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

