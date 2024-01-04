The Big Picture Killers of the Flower Moon will be available on Apple TV+ starting January 12 after a theatrical run.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are joined by breakout star Lily Gladstone in this captivating story.

You'll now be able to watch the lengthy film from the comfort of your home.

Killers of the Flower Moon will be added to Apple TV+'s catalog on January 12, after a theatrical run that allowed audiences to enjoy Martin Scorsese's latest project on the big screen. The story about how Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and William King Hale (Robert DeNiro) made an elaborate plan to strip the Osage community of their natural resources and wealth is coming to the streaming platform behind Ted Lasso. Due to the high demand for a movie involving Scorsese, De Niro and DiCaprio, a deal for the distribution rights of the project was signed long before it premiered in theaters.

Originally conceived at Paramount, Killers of the Flower Moon needed to find a new distributor after the studio was concerned with how elevated the budget would be. Due to the start of the pandemic, Scorsese started talking to streaming platforms such as Netflix and Apple TV+ for them to finance and distribute the movie. Before filming started, Apple TV+ won the bidding war, with only a limited theatrical release planned for the title. The plan was modified, with the studio giving Scorsese's film a wide theatrical release, giving viewers the opportunity to see the story on the big screen.

Killers of the Flower Moon follows Burkhart as he comes back from World War I to live with his uncle, William King Hale. When Hale informs Burkhart of his long-term plan to steal the Osage community's resources and money, his nephew agrees, setting the stage for the main conflict of the movie. Through his job as a driver, Burkhart begins to seduce Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone) with the intention of marrying her and getting access to her family's wealth. Over the course of many years, Burkhart and Hale's presence would corrupt the Osage community, in the case that would result in the consolidation of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Who is 'Killer of the Flower Moon's Breakout Star?

While DiCaprio and De Niro were already consolidated legends in the business, Killers of the Flower Moon would never have worked without a brilliant performance from the person in charge of playing Mollie. And that's exactly what Gladstone delivered in the story about how her character's family was constantly hurt by sabotage and murder. Gladstone had previously appeared in Reservation Dogs and Billions, but her performance in Killers of the Flower Moon could easily make her a strong contender for this year's awards season.

Killers of the Flower Moon will be available for streaming on Apple TV+ on January 12.