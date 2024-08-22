The Big Picture Martin Scorsese returns with a vengeance in Killers of the Flower Moon, based on a gripping true story from the 1920s Oklahoma oil discovery.

Lily Gladstone shines in a standout performance that adds depth and heart to the star-studded film.

Catch the highly acclaimed 10-time Academy Award nominee on Apple TV+ and unravel the mystery behind the Osage murders.

After four years away from filmmaking, Martin Scorsese just couldn’t stand it anymore. Coming back stronger than ever and with a story that took a semi-deviation from his previous themes, the iconic director dropped Killers of the Flower Moon in 2023. With a stacked cast featuring some of the director’s more prominent collaborators, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, a screenplay based on a popular non-fiction book, and the attachment of one of the world’s most revered directors, it’s no surprise why the movie currently holds a 93% critics’ approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. For those who didn’t catch the three-and-a-half-hour long feature when it was playing in cinemas, now’s your chance to watch it from the comfort of your own home with plenty of bathroom breaks, as the title finds itself among Apple TV+’s Top 10.

The unbelievable and devastating true story behind Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon first made its way to the public by way of David Grann’s 2017 non-fiction book, Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI. The film’s plot centers around the harrowing slayings that took place in the Osage Nation of Oklahoma during the 1920s. Greed captivated the locals after oil was struck on tribal land. Although the tribe was the rightful owners of the black gold, a skeezy businessman and political leader found a way to weasel his way into the earnings and helped other white people do the same.

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Was Stolen By Its Leading Lady

While Killers of the Flower Moon may have first drawn audiences in with its leading stars, De Niro and DiCaprio, it was the performance by Lily Gladstone that hammered home the movie’s heart and soul. Having been in the business for well over a decade, Gladstone appeared in other hit titles like FX’s stellar series, Reservation Dogs, and Kelly Reichardt’s feature, Certain Women, but it was her performance in Killers of the Flower Moon that fully put the actress on the map. The movie received a fair amount of pushback from the Indigenous community, specifically about it being told from the side of the oppressor, but Gladstone’s performance certainly took some of the heat off Scorsese. Initially, her character, Mollie Burkhart, was only given three scenes, which could have made the entire production turn out very differently.

A ten-time Academy Award nominated film, Killers of the Flower Moon, seemed to be the title on the tip of everyone’s tongue last year. And now, eager audiences can watch it for the first time or relive the story as Scorcese’s most recent directorial effort is streaming on Apple TV+.

