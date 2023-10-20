For a filmmaker of his magnitude, Martin Scorsese has created numerous masterpieces, with films like Goodfellas and The Irishman regarded as his crowning glory. His latest film Killers of the Flower Moon has all the elements of becoming his true magnum opus. Directed, produced, and co-written by Scorsese along with Eric Roth, Killers of the Flower Moon is based on the eponymous 2017 nonfiction novel by David Grann. Set in the 1920s, the plot follows a series of brutal murders in the Osage Nation in Oklahoma, after the native community discovered oil on their land, and the FBI steps in to investigate. The film is based on true events that tell a story of crime, greed, love, loss, and betrayal.

Talking about the cast, the period crime thriller features a stellar ensemble that includes Scorsese’s regulars like Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, as well as first-time collaborators like Lilly Gladstone and Brendan Fraser. Additionally, with several actors of Native American origin and many familiar faces on small and big screens, it makes for an impressive mix of talent from all over. Killers of the Flower Moon marks Scorsese’s first Western epic, his sixth film collaboration with DiCaprio, and his tenth film with De Niro, thus making this project truly one of its kind in the celebrated filmmaker’s career. Not only does the Western crime drama recount a dark chapter of American history, but it also boasts an epic cast that you can only find in Scorsese’s work, all weaved into his brilliant storytelling, earning widespread critical acclaim at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Now that the film is finally here, find out who plays who in this Western epic, as taken after the characters from the original novel.

Killers of the Flower Moon Release Date October 20, 2023 Director Martin Scorsese Cast Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers Rating R Runtime 206 minutes Main Genre Drama Genres Drama, Crime, History Studio Paramount Pictures Writers David Grann, Eric Roth

Leonardo DiCaprio as Ernest Burkhart

Image via Apple TV+

Ernest is Mollie’s husband and William Hale’s nephew, and one of the most important characters of the story. He seems to be very loving and supportive of his wife, but it looks like he is under the very strong influence of his uncle. Despite being horrified by the brutal murders in Mollie’s family, Ernest gets easily manipulated by Hale to join his nefarious plans to take over Mollie’s family fortune and strip off her wealth. This results in conflicting loyalties and emotional struggles for him, making him torn between love and money. As described by the actor himself, “Ernest is the real-life representation of the incredible greed of that time.”

Academy Award winner and Scorsese’s frequent collaborator Leonardo DiCaprio portrays Ernest Burkhart and also serves as one of the executive producers. In his career spanning more than three decades, the actor has earned great acclaim for his performances in films like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Titanic, Inception, and Django Unchained, and won the Academy Award for Best Actor for The Revenant. His previous collaborations with Scorsese include Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, and The Wolf of Wall Street. He also starred in a short film directed by Scorsese titled The Audition. As a producer, DiCaprio has been attached to the films Richard Jewell, Orphan, and The Ides of March, as well as several environmental/nature documentaries. Up next for DiCaprio will be The Wager, which will mark his seventh collaboration with Scorsese, and he is also rumored to star in the next film by Paul Thomas Anderson.

Robert De Niro as William Hale

Image via Apple TV+

William Hale is a wealthy, powerful, and well-respected man in the Osage County. His character is inspired by the eponymous real-life “political boss” of the Osage Nation (now Osage County) who rose from humble beginnings but made a fortune through unfair trade, frauds, and murders of the local tribe members. It’s fair to say that Hale is an evil mastermind with his eyes on the oil wealth discovered by the local Osages, and he would do anything to get what he wants, even if it means killing members of the tribe, or his own people. Hale is the story’s villain, who also manages to manipulate anyone and everyone he thinks can be useful, including his nephews Ernest and Bryan Burkhart, and incites greed and entitlement in them.

It's no surprise that a character so twisted and sinister is played by two-time Academy Award winner, Robert De Niro, an actor who shines in complex, morally challenging roles. De Niro has previously starred in films like The Godfather Part II (which won him his first Academy Award), the Meet the Parents films, The Deer Hunter, Silver Linings Playbook, Midnight Run, Analyze This, Jackie Brown, Heat, and Joker. His previous collaborations with Scorsese include Mean Streets, Taxi Driver, New York New York, Raging Bull (which won him his second Academy Award), The King of Comedy, Goodfellas, Cape Fear, Casino, and The Irishman. He also starred alongside DiCaprio in Scorsese's short film titled The Audition. De Niro's next projects include the gangster film Wise Guys and the Netflix miniseries Zero Day.

Lily Gladstone as Mollie Burkhart

Mollie can be said to be the story’s main protagonist since all the events seem to be surrounding her and her family. That’s no surprise considering her family’s vast oil wealth which attracts the greedy and ruthless William Hale. She is also married to Hale’s nephew, Ernest Burkhart and thus becomes an easy target for Hale to extort. Mollie is an Osage woman and is very well-knit with the rest of her family, including her sisters, brother-in-law, and her mother. As explored in the novel after the real-life person, Mollie is a victim of exploitation who struggles to balance her tribe’s past heritage with conforming to the new laws of the land. But when her family members are killed, she becomes determined to bring justice to her people and challenge the system. As DiCaprio describes her character, “Mollie is really the heroine in a lot of ways.”

The character of Mollie is played by Lily Gladstone, in her first-ever collaboration with Scorsese. An actor of Blackfeet and Nimíipuu heritage, she had her breakthrough role in Kelly Reichardt’s independent film, Certain Women, for which she received the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award for Best Supporting Actress among other accolades. She has also appeared in Reichardt’s 2019 film First Cow, Buster's Mal Heart, The Last Manhunt, and select episodes of the TV series, Room 104, Billions, and Reservation Dogs. Gladstone is next set to appear in the true crime miniseries, Under the Bridge.

Jesse Plemons as Tom White

Image via Apple TV+

Tom White is a federal agent investigating the murders on behalf of BOI (now FBI). His character is based on the real-life agent, a former Texas Ranger who was appointed by J. Edgar Hoover to investigate the Osage murders of the 1920s. In the film, White is seen as the lawman and justice seeker who is on a pursuit to find the killer/s of the native tribes and members of Mollie’s family. During his investigation, White discovers the deep-running greed and corruption that has taken over the Osage.

Breaking Bad alum and Academy Award nominee Jesse Plemons stars as Tom White. Following his breakthrough role in NBC’s Friday Night Lights, Plemons appeared in several hit films like Bridge of Spies, The Post, Game Night, Vice, Judas and the Black Messiah, and The Power of Dog. Killers of the Flower Moon marks Plemons' second collaboration with Scorsese after The Irishman. He earned critical acclaim for his role as Ed Blumquist in Season 2 of Fargo, for which he received his first Primetime Emmy Award nomination and won a Critics' Choice Television Award. He also appeared in the television series, Drunk History,Olive Kitteridge, and recently, in HBO’s Love & Death. He is next set to appear in Yorgos Lanthimos' upcoming anthology film AND, and he'll be reuniting with De Niro in the Netflix miniseries Zero Day.

Tantoo Cardinal as Lizzie Q

Image via Apple TV+

Lizzie Q is another character in the film taken after the eponymous victim (Lizzie Ne Kah Es Sey) of the Osage murders of the 1920s. The family matriarch of the Kyles, Lizzie is the mother of Mollie and her sisters, Anna and Minnie, who get mysteriously killed.

Canadian actor of Cree and Métis heritage, Tantoo Cardinal plays the role of Lizzie Q. A founding member of the Saskatchewan Native Theatre Company, Cardinal achieved recognition for her work in films like Loyalties, Dancing with Wolves, Legends of the Fall, and Wind River. Her notable television roles include Longmire, Godless, See, and Three Pines. She is next set to appear in Marvel’s Echo and the film Wildwood.

Brendan Fraser as W. S. Hamilton

Image via Apple TV+

W.S. Hamilton is described as William Hale's attorney. The film’s character is a fictionalized version of a real-life lawyer (one of many) that Hale employed to protect himself from his ruthless act on the Osage Nation and also to stop his nephew, Ernest from testifying against him.

2023 Academy Award winner Brendan Fraser plays the character of W.S. Hamilton. A prominent star of 90s comedies, Fraser is most noted for his performances in films like The Mummy trilogy, George of The Jungle, and Gods and Monsters. He has appeared in several television series like Scrubs, Texas Rising, The Affair, and Trust, Doom Patrol. For his performance in the 2022 drama film The Whale, Fraser earned numerous nominations and accolades and won the Academy Award for Best Actor. Fraser is next set to appear in the upcoming comedy film, Brothers.

The Supporting Cast of 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Image via Apple TV+

The cast for the rest of Mollie’s family members includes Cara Jade Myers (This Is Us) as Anna Brown, Mollie's sister; JaNae Collins (Reservation Dogs) as Reta, Mollie's cousin; Jillian Dion (Legion) as Minnie, Mollie's sister, and William Belleau (The Unforgivable) as Henry Roan, Mollie's brother-in-law.

The cast also includes Academy Award nominee John Lithgow (Terms of Endearment) as Prosecutor Leaward; Country music star Jason Isbell as Bill Smith, Rita’s husband; Scott Shepherd (Bridge of Spies) as Bryan Burkhart, Ernest’s brother; Louis Cancelmi (Billions) as Kelsie Morrison, an informant; Everett Waller as Paul Red Eagle; Talee Redcorn as Non-Hon-Zhin-Ga/Traditional Leader; Yancey Red Corn as Chief Bonnicastle; Tatanka Means (Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials) as John Wren, a federal agent; Tommy Schultz as Blackie Thompson; Sturgill Simpson (The Creator) as Henry Grammer; Ty Mitchell (True Grit) as John Ramsey; Gary Basaraba (The Irishman) as William J. Burns; musician Charlie Musselwhite as Alvin Reynolds; Pat Healy (Station 19) as John Burger; Steve Witting (The Irishman) as Dr. James Shoun; Steve Routman (The Trial of the Chicago 7) as Dr. David Shoun; Michael Abbott Jr. (The Bikeriders) as Frank Smith; Katherine Willis (Friday Night Lights) as Myrtle Hale; Gene Jones (The Hateful Eight) as Pitts Beatty; musician Pete Yorn as Acie Kirby, and Elden Henson (Daredevil) as Duke Burkhart.