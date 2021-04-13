The Apple TV+ thriller Killers of the Flower Moon has added four brand new cast members to its storied ranks. According to a press release, Tatanka Means (I Know This Much Is True), Michael Abbott Jr. (Loving), Pat Healy (Bad Education) and Scott Shepherd (Bridge of Spies) will join Leonardo DiCaprio in the highly anticipated film.

Means, Abbot, Healey and Shepherd join previously announced cast members DiCaprio, Robert DeNiro, Lily Gladstone and Jesse Plemons. Directed and produced by Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon is based on the true story behind David Grann’s best-selling novel – a story set in 1920s Oklahoma which focuses on the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage that came to be known as “The Reign of Terror.”

Means will play John Wren and Abbot will play Frank Smith. Healy will play John Burger (a federal agent who works with Jesse Plemons’ Tom White on the murders) and Shepherd will play Bryan Burkhart, the brother of Leonardo DiCaprio’s Ernest Burkhart.

Killers of the Flower Moon has been adding cast members left and right to its roster. Last week, Deadline reported that William Belleau (The Twilight Saga: Eclipse), Louis Cancelmi (The Irishman) and Grammy-winning singers/songwriters Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson had joined the project. The film is part of an expanded offering of Apple Originals produced by Apple Studios, which includes content such as Emancipation, from director Antoine Fuqua and starring Academy Award-nominee Will Smith, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, from Academy Award-nominee Samuel L. Jackson, Lessons in Chemistry, starring and executive produced by Academy Award-winner Brie Larson, and Swan Song, a genre-bending film starring Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris.

Killers of the Flower Moon is the Scorsese's first feature film since The Irishman, and his first with DiCaprio since The Wolf of Wall Street. It seems to be another epic undertaking that the acclaimed director is primed to handle, and one that we should expect to see get recognized at season award shows.

