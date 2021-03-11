The cast for Martin Scorsese's upcoming western Killers of the Flower Moon continues to grow, as Apple announced today indigenous actresses Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, and Jillian Dion have joined the film. The latest additions will star alongside Jesse Plemons, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Lily Gladstone.

Set in 1920s Oklahoma and based on David Grann's book of the same name, Killers explores a real-life series of murders among the Osage Nation. Cardinal will portray Lizzy Q, mother to Mollie Burkhart (Gladstone), while Myers, Collins, and Dion are set to play Mollie's three sisters.

It's been an interesting ride from the jump for Killers of the Flower Moon, which made the leap from Paramount to Apple TV+ due in large part to a ballooning budget. More recently, Plemons joined the cast in the lead role previously occupied by DiCaprio, who will still appear as a more minor character. Also, and this isn't anything official but is certainly side-eye worthy, but there's no mention of Robert DeNiro in this latest cast announcement, although he was previously announced for a co-starring role.

Killers of the Flower Moon is currently in production and will hit Apple TV+ in 2022.

Here is the official synopsis for Killers of the Flower Moon:

Hailing from Apple Studios and directed and produced by multi-award-winner Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is based on David Grann’s highly praised best-seller. Set in 1920s Oklahoma, “Killers of the Flower Moon” depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

