The film explores themes of historical abuse and discrimination as two men plot to exploit the wealth of the Osage community, only to be investigated by the government.

The movie features an emotional reunion for Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Robert De Niro, who have previously collaborated on other films, showcasing their evolving working relationship.

Killers of the Flower Moon tells the story of how two evil men tried to strip the Osage community of their wealth, ensuring that they kept a fortune that didn't belong to them. But Martin Scorsese's latest movie almost had a very different opening sequence, and it has been revealed by Entertainment Weekly. During a recent interview with the outlet, Scorsese and the film's co-writer, Eric Roth, discussed the other ideas they had for introducing audiences to their story. The opening seen in the final cut of the film turned out to be very different from the one that had been planned at first:

It was five pages or so, and it would have taken three weeks to shoot, even with CGI,” Scorsese says. “The idea would be that it was the Land Rush, and you pull back and see the Native Americans just watching. I thought it was a perfect metaphor for what we’ve done. But Eric pointed out that there was so much distance from the Oklahoma Land Rush and the discovery of oil in the late 1890s, and it was too far from this story. But I loved all the detail he put in. It was all going to be done in one take, too.

The opening sequence seen in the first moments of Killers of the Flower Moon is a montage explaining why the Osage community depicted in the movie became rich very quickly, with them finding oil in the land they were isolated in. By the time the events of the movie begin, Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone) is already a well-positioned young woman, but she still hasn't found anyone to marry. That's when William Hale (Robert De Niro) comes up with a plan to get the girl's money, regardless of what happened to her in the end.

In a coincidence almost too good to be true for the businessman, his nephew, Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) was just returning home after World War I, becoming the perfect candidate to marry Kyle. Scorsese doesn't shy away from telling stories about historical abuse and structural discrimination, and Killers of the Flower Moon is no exception. Just when Hale and Burkhart think that they might be able to get away with their plan, Thomas Bruce White Sr. (Jesse Plemons) is sent by the United States government to investigate the mysterious deaths that have taken place in the Osage community.

Killers of the Flower Moon wasn't the first time Martin Scorsese worked with Leonardo DiCaprio or Robert De Niro. DiCaprio had previously starred in The Aviator and Blood Diamond, meaning that the working relationship between the two artists continues to grow after two decades. On the other hand, De Niro and the director first worked together all the way back in 1973, when Mean Streets premiered on the big screen. The final result was a deep exploration of how greed, evil and corruption could destroy a community that was only looking for a peaceful life.

Killers of the Flower Moon is currently playing in theaters.