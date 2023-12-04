The Big Picture Martin Scorsese's highly anticipated film Killers of the Flower Moon will be available for digital purchase starting December 5, 2023.

The film, based on a true story, follows the serial murders of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation in Oklahoma in the 1920s.

Despite adhering to Scorsese's non-commercial filmmaking approach, the film received critical acclaim and recognition, including Oscars buzz.

Martin Scorsese’s 2023 reunion with Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon, the film that follows the serial murders of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation — will be available for digital purchase starting December 5, 2023. The film was earlier expected to land on Apple TV+ for streaming around the same dates. However, it looks like the stakeholders wanted to change course and benefit from the streaming release a bit later — perhaps during the holidays. For now, while the streaming release date has not been announced, the film is making its digital debut on premium video-on-demand and electronic sell-through.

This release comes after the film's vibrant recognition, including being named the Best Film of 2023 by the New York Film Critics Circle, with Lily Gladstone winning Best Actress. Killers of the Flower Moon’s $150M+ reception at the worldwide box office was a bit laid-back. However, this box office performance is understandable given that the film adhered strictly to Scorsese's perfectionist, non-commercial filmmaking approach. With stars like DiCaprio, De Niro, and Gladstone in leading roles, its production budget of $200M was the largest for any film shot in Oklahoma. The good news is — fans will now be able to purchase the movie in over 100 countries in collaboration with Paramount Home Entertainment.

In addition to the NY Film Critics Award, the movie has garnered significant acclaim. Killers of the Flower Moon has received the Gotham Historical Icon and Creator Tribute at the Gotham Awards and the Best Score — Feature Film award from the Hollywood Music in Media Awards. It is also due to be honored with the Vanguard Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards gala in January.

Is ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Based on a True Story?

Yes, the film Killers of the Flower Moon, based on David Grann’s best-selling book of the same name, follows the true story of the serial murders of members of the Osage Nation, a Native American tribe in Oklahoma. The events occurred in the 1920s, when the Osage community, had become extraordinarily wealthy due to oil discovered on their land. These brutal murders came after a widespread and sinister conspiracy came through. The plot of the film explores how it all happened while touching themes of prevailing racial tensions and greed-driven violence.

Killers of the Flower Moon comes from Apple Studios in conjunction with Imperative Entertainment, Sikelia Productions, and Appian Way. The film was distributed theatrically in partnership with Paramount Pictures. It is Scorsese’s 26th overall film, 6th starring DiCaprio, and 10th film with De Niro.

The film will be available to buy or rent on leading retailers, starting December 5, 2023. The official streaming date for Apple TV+ has yet not been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.