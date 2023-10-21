The Big Picture

  • Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour continues to dominate the domestic box office, grossing over $10 million in its second weekend.
  • Killers of the Flower Moon, despite opening strong, faces challenges due to its reported $200 million budget.
  • The Eras Tour is expected to surpass $150 million worldwide and begin its second leg of global rollout on November 3.

It seems like Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will top the domestic box office for the second weekend in a row after beating newcomer Killers of the Flower Moon. The hit concert film grossed over $10 million on its second Friday, after making nearly $6 million on Thursday. The Eras Tour is receiving a highly unconventional release; not only is it being distributed directly by theater chains without the involvement of a studio, it is only playing Thursday-Sunday for three weeks.

It didn’t have a difficult time defending its title on its second Friday, despite the challenge posed by Killers of the Flower Moon. Directed by Martin Scorsese, the epic Western grossed over $9 million on opening day, which includes the $2.6 million that it made in Thursday previews. The film is expected to gross over $23 million across the weekend, which is a solid result for a three and a half hour epic about the violence that shaped America, but not so great when you consider its reported $200 million budget. But the film has the potential to alter the industry; it is, after all, a streaming title that is getting a proper theatrical release before being launched on Apple TV+ at an unspecified later date. And despite their unavailability to promote the movie because of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro — especially together, in a Scorsese picture — are a considerable draw. The movie would hope to leg it through fall, on the back of excellent reviews and a solid A- CinemaScore from opening day audiences. For context, Scorsese and DiCaprio's The Wolf of Wall Street ended up adding nearly $100 million to its $19 million opening a decade ago.

The Eras Tour is expected to generate over $32 million in its second weekend, which will take its running domestic total to around $130 million. The Eras Tour topped its opening weekend with over $92 million, although it fell short of bullish projections that had it crossing the $100 million mark and breaking Joker’s record for the biggest domestic debut of October. The film should comfortably pass the $150 million mark worldwide before it begins the second leg of its global rollout on November 3.

The Box Office Top Five Offers an Eclectic Selection

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Image via Taylor Swift

Universal’s horror reboot The Exorcist: Believer added $1.6 million on its third Friday, and is expected to generate around $5 million this weekend. Directed by David Gordon Green, the film has finally passed the $50 million mark domestically, but as things stand, Believer could have a difficult time matching the $76 million that Green’s 2018 Halloween reboot grossed in its opening weekend alone. Paramount’s PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie is continuing to prove counter-programming well into its third week. The animated sequel is also expected to gross around $5 million this weekend, after generating over $1.2 million on Friday. This would take the film’s running domestic total to over $55 million.

Rounding out the top five was an unexpected new entrant: Disney’s re-release of The Nightmare Before Christmas. The movie grossed nearly $1.5 million on Friday, and is expected to finish the weekend with around $4.3 million. Directed by Henry Selick and originally released in 1993, The Nightmare Before Christmas has grossed over $90 million worldwide, in addition to having established itself as one of the seminal stop-motion pictures, and a staple re-watch at this time of the year. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.