The Big Picture Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon has surpassed $100 million at the global box office, solidifying its success in its third week.

The film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone, received rave reviews at Cannes and holds an impressive 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Killers of the Flower Moon sheds light on the Osage people's tragic history and their exploitation by money-hungry white settlers, aiming to capture their pain and loss.

Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon has crossed an important milestone after crossing the $100 million mark at the worldwide box office. As it enters its third week in theaters, the sprawling western crime epic has grossed $102.1 million globally, with $45.3 million coming from domestic box office sales and $56.8 million from international markets. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone in the lead roles.

The film made its debut at the Cannes Film Festival to rave reviews and currently holds an impressive 92% "fresh" rating on the Rotten Tomatoes review aggregator. Killers of the Flower Moon has also achieved the same outstanding CinemaScore as Scorsese's best works, such as Goodfellas and The Departed by earning an A- grade from its opening day audiences.

In the film, DiCaprio portrays a returning war hero under the encouragement of his uncle William, played by De Niro, to marry Mollie, portrayed by Gladstone, for her family's wealth. However, the story takes a dark turn as her family members begin to mysteriously die one by one. Mollie takes it upon herself to seek justice for these tragic deaths. The film sheds light on a long-hidden tragedy and aims to capture the pain and loss experienced by the Osage people, who were cheated out of their fortunes by money-hungry white settlers.

Image via Apple TV+

Alongside DiCaprio, De Niro, and Gladstone in the cast are the likes of Tantoo Cardinal as Mollie's mother Lizzie Q, Cara Jade Myers as her sister Anna Brown, JaNae Collins as her cousin Reta, Jillian Dion as Minnie – Mollie's sister, and William Belleau as Henry Roan – Mollie's brother-in-law. The movie also stars Brendan Fraser, John Lithgow, Jesse Plemons, Louis Cancelmi and Scorsese himself. Scorsese directs from a screenplay he co-wrote with Eric Roth.

How Can I Watch 'Killers of the Flower Moon'?

Killers of the Flower Moon is currently playing in theatres worldwide. The movie will debut on Apple TV+ on a yet-to-be-announced date, but you can add it to your watch list below.

Watch On Apple TV+