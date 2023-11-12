The Big Picture Despite earning $137 million worldwide, the cost of producing Killers of the Flower Moon was $200 million, leaving a significant gap in profit.

The film has performed well in international markets, particularly in France, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Based on a true story, the movie explores how the Osage community in Oklahoma was targeted for their resources and the subsequent involvement of the FBI in solving the crimes committed against the Osage people.

Killers of the Flower Moon continues a complicated journey at the global box office, with Martin Scorsese's latest project earning a total of $137 million across the world. While the number is impressive for a drama that runs over the course of 204 minutes, the amount is significantly smaller than the reported $200 million it cost to produce. Nevertheless, the film managed to score another $4.65 million at the domestic box office this weekend, with the total in the United States and Canada coming at around $59 million at the time of writing. Hopefully, the movie can become a strong contender during next year's awards season.

When it comes to the international performance of Killer of the Flower Moon, territories where the project is holding strong on a week-to-week basis include France, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The $77 million the movie has earned in international markets proves that interest in Scorsese's story about how the Osage community was threatened for their money in 1919 has sparked interest around the world. In comparison with the filmmaker's recent projects, Silence earned $23 million at the worldwide box office, while The Wolf of Wall Street gathered an impressive $406 million.

Leonardo DiCaprio stars as Ernest Burkhart, a man who starts living with his uncle, William King Hale (Robert De Niro) after coming back from World War I. Hale comes up with a plan to strip the Osage community living in what is present-day Oklahoma of their vast resources, and it includes making Burkhart marry Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone). The union would eventually lead to a series of crimes that required direct intervention from the government, in a situation that served as the foundation of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Is 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Based on a True Story?

Image via Paramount Pictures

Scorsese prepared for the production of Killers of the Flower Moon by reading David Grann's non-fiction book of the same name, where the writer went into extreme detail about what happened to the Osage people. The acclaimed director then got to work on the screenplay for the movie alongside Eric Roth, reuniting with DiCaprio and De Niro as soon as the casting process for the title took place. Jesse Plemons, John Lithgow, and Brendan Frasier also star in the grueling drama about how an evil man destroyed the heart of an indigenous community with his greed.

Killers of the Flower Moon is currently playing in theaters, and it will stream on Apple TV+ after its theatrical run comes to an end.

Killers of the Flower Moon

When oil is discovered in 1920s Oklahoma under Osage Nation land, the Osage people are murdered one by one - until the FBI steps in to unravel the mystery. Release Date October 20, 2023 Director Martin Scorsese Cast Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers Rating R Runtime 206 minutes Genres Drama, Crime, History Studio Paramount Pictures Writers David Grann, Eric Roth

