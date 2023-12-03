The Big Picture Killers of the Flower Moon has not met box office expectations but still added to its total with $785,000 this weekend.

The film performed well in Italy, grossing another $10,000 despite a 64% drop and being the 24th-highest film in the market.

Despite its underwhelming box office performance, the film has received widespread acclaim and is considered an Oscar contender.

Apple Studios and Paramount Pictures joined together to distribute Killers of the Flower Moon theatrically, but the film has not quite bloomed in the way they'd probably hoped for. Despite this, the Martin Scorsese-directed epic still added to its respectable box office total this weekend, bringing its total haul to $154.3 million worldwide ahead of its anticipated streaming release on Apple TV+.

Killers of the Flower Moon added $785,000 across 52 international markets over this three-day, which was its seventh weekend since premiering in theaters. Its overseas cumulative total sits at $87.7 million, representing a 52% drop overall from last weekend. The film's best international market was Italy, where it grossed another $10,000 across seven screens. This was a 64% drop and represented just the 24th-highest film in the Italian market, but the film has performed well for an English-language feature in the country and has grossed $5.4 million in Italy.

Overall, though, Killers of the Flower Moon appears to be fizzling out at the box office, given that its $154.3 million total is not significantly higher than the $151 million cumulative it was sitting at last weekend. It likely doesn't have left long in theaters, either. This means that the project is almost guaranteed to not make up its $200 million budget. However, while the film may lose money at the box office, Apple likely isn't scoffing too much, as the studio has already announced plans to put the film on Apple TV+, its streaming home for the foreseeable future.

Despite its Box Office Totals, 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Was Widely Acclaimed

One thing that didn't hurt Killers of the Flower Moon's box office, though, was its stellar cast. Based on the book of the same name by David Grann, the film tells the true story of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio), a veteran who travels to the oil-rich Osage Nation in Oklahoma to live with his uncle William King Hale (Robert De Niro). Once Burkhart arrives, he falls in love with an Osage woman named Mollie (Lily Gladstone) and becomes embroiled in an ominous plot when a series of murders rock the Osage Nation. The film also stars Jessie Plemons, John Lithgow, and Brendan Fraser.

Killers of the Flower Moon generated widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike. It currently boasts a 93% audience score and an 84% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and has been widely cited as an Oscar contender. However, the film was also criticized for its three-and-a-half-hour runtime. This also meant that Paramount was limited in the amount of screenings it could hold per day — which may have also contributed to its low box office performance.

Scorsese directed Killers of the Flower Moon from a script he wrote with Eric Roth. It was produced by Scorsese for his Sikelia Productions banner alongside Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas for Imperative Entertainment and Daniel Lupi. DiCaprio executive produced for his Appian Way banner.

Killers of the Flower Moon is in theaters now and you can add it to your Apple TV+ watch list ahead of its home release.

Killers of the Flower Moon When oil is discovered in 1920s Oklahoma under Osage Nation land, the Osage people are murdered one by one - until the FBI steps in to unravel the mystery. Release Date October 20, 2023 Director Martin Scorsese Cast Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers Studio Paramount Pictures

