The audience worldwide is admiring Martin Scorsese’s new film Killers of the Flower Moon. Starring Leonardo Di Caprio, Lily Gladstone, and Robert De Niro based on the book of the same name by David Grann, the film not only tells a compelling story of love, deceit, and greed but also impeccably encapsulates and presents the Osage Nation tragedy. Audiences worldwide resonate with the story as the feature has grossed an estimated $88 million globally by the end of its second weekend.

The movie has tallied $40.6 million domestically and $47.4 million internationally, following its opening weekend which saw a haul of $46.6M. In international markets like the UK, Spain, and France. In India, the film earned $330K at 188 locations, making Killers of the Flower Moon the biggest-ever Scorsese opening in that market.

What to Expect From ‘Killers of the Flower Moon?’

Killers of the Flower Moon sees DiCaprio as a returning war hero who is encouraged by his uncle William (De Niro) to marry Mollie (Gladstone), for her family’s wealth. However, things take a turn when one by one her family members start dying. She takes it upon herself to get them justice. The movie chronicles a tragedy that hasn’t been brought to the public for decades and aims to encapsulate the pain and loss of the Osage people, who were bilked out of their wealth by greedy white settlers.

Killers of the Flower Moon is being praised for its production design, performances, and Scorsese’s direction, and rightfully so. With immaculate talents attached behind the camera as well as powerpack performers in front of it, the feature is leaving an undeniable impression on the audience.

Alongside DiCaprio, De Niro, and Gladstone, rounding off the cast are Tantoo Cardinal as Mollie's mother Lizzie Q, Cara Jade Myers as her sister Anna Brown, JaNae Collins as her cousin Reta, Jillian Dion as Minnie – Mollie's sister, and William Belleau as Henry Roan – Mollie's brother-in-law. The movie also stars Brendan Fraser, John Lithgow, Jesse Plemons, Louis Cancelmi, and many more. Scorsese directs from a screenplay he co-wrote with Eric Roth.

Killers of the Flower Moon is in theaters worldwide. The movie will debut on Apple TV+ on a yet-to-be-announced date, but you can add it to your watch list below.

