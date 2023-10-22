Director Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer proved that there’s a huge global audience for dense, epic-length dramas for adults — a category of film that was largely thought to be going extinct. And now, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon would hope to pick up where Oppenheimer left off. As is typical for a Nolan film, Oppenheimer delivered record numbers for IMAX, ultimately grossing over $170 million worldwide in the premium format.

Killers of the Flower Moon will likely not be as massive as Nolan’s blockbuster, but it’s off to a respectable start at the box office, having made $23 million domestically, and $44 million worldwide in its opening weekend. Of this total, $5.1 million has come from 750 IMAX screens in over 70 international markets. Over $3 million of this IMAX total came just from North American theaters, representing a strong 14% of the overall $23 million gross.

Killers of the Flower Moon is in new territory of sorts; a $200 million, three and a half hour epic financed by Apple. Marking a first for a streaming film, Killers of the Flower Moon is getting a proper theatrical run before it lands on Apple TV+ at an undisclosed later date.

Apple Is Disrupting the Streaming Business

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone, the movie premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival to strong reviews, and currently sits at a 92% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. It also earned an A- CinemaScore from opening day audiences, which suggests that it might have the legs to recover a significant chunk of its bloated budget in the coming weeks.

The film will pave the way for next month’s Napoleon, directed by Ridley Scott and starring Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role. Also produced by Apple, the epic historical film is being given a theatrical release by Sony. The tech giant previously announced that it is going to commit huge money into producing movies for theaters, setting itself apart from the thinking that has made most of its direct competitors averse to releasing their films on the big screen. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.