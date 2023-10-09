The Big Picture Collider is teaming up with Paramount Pictures and Apple TV+ to offer our Los Angeles readers an exclusive opportunity to see Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon in IMAX before its release.

For our next screening, we’re excited to announce Collider is partnering with Paramount Pictures and Apple TV+ to offer our Los Angeles readers an opportunity to see Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon in IMAX before it's released! It goes without saying this is a must-see in theaters, which is why the film went from a limited theatrical release to a wide release across North America and in IMAX before streaming on Apple TV+. Find out how to get your hands on tickets below.

Scorsese’s first Western, Killers of the Flower Moon, is an adaptation of David Grann’s 2017 nonfiction novel that tells the true crime story of the Osage Nation in the 1920s. After the Osage Indian Tribe of Oklahoma was awarded profits from the massive oil deposits on their land, they became the target of a vicious scheme when the government appointed “guardians” to the community to oversee financial management. After researching and visiting with the Osage people, Scorsese believed the most intimate approach to this tragedy was through the relationship between Ernest Burkhart, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, and Osage native Mollie Kile, played by Lily Gladstone. Burkhart, through a plot concocted by his uncle, William Hale (Robert de Niro), courts Kile with the intention of marrying her and staking claim over her wealth.

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Screening Details

Collider is thrilled to be hosting an early screening of Killers of the Flower Moon in IMAX, and we would love for readers in the Los Angeles area to join us. The screening will take place on Tuesday, October 17, starting at 7pm.

Seeing ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ in IMAX

Before rewatching on Apple TV+, be sure to see Killers of the Flower Moon in theaters, but more specifically on IMAX if you can. The IMAX format is a higher resolution with killer sound, and it offers a truly immersive moviegoing experience. Don’t take our word for it. During a luncheon at CinemaCon this year, Scorsese spoke on the significance of theaters hosting films, and particularly independent films. Following the pandemic, many movies spend less time in theaters, if any time at all, before going to streaming. While streaming does have its benefits, Scorsese is a firm believer in the cinematic experience above all, telling the crowd, “The concentration is there, there's a wide screen, it's black all around it, you don't get distracted.” Check out how to enter for tickets below.

How to Get ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Tickets

To enter for a chance to win tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you’d like to bring a guest with you. RSVP as soon as possible to make sure you get your hands on some tickets because you don’t want to miss out on this one. Again, the screening will begin at 7pm. We’ll be contacting the winners in the days leading up to October 17, so keep an eye out!