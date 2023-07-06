Martin Scorsese's highly anticipated new film Killers of the Flower Moon made its debut earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival, being met with a largely positive reception. Far from your average crime drama, the film tells the real life story of the murders of the Osage Nation, an Indigenous people who found themselves with great fortune seemingly overnight thanks to the acquisition of oil, only to find themselves the target of white interlopers. Given the sensitive subject matter, much effort was made in approaching the story, and the Osage people, with respect. Lily Gladstone, who stars in the film as Osage woman Mollie Burkhart has spoken on the film's representation of Native people, calling the film "a great American tragedy".

The traditional Hollywood concept of "the Western" looks at the turn of the century "Old West" through a lens that often couldn't be further from the truth, particularly in regard to the depiction of Indigenous peoples. Gladstone, who is Blackfeet/Niimíipuu, expressed to Empire that “a lot of people are really wanting to call this ‘Martin Scorsese’s Western.’ With natives and Westerns, we are so dehumanized that it just kind of feels like we’re part of the landscape – instead of humans that are telling a story.” Less than a Western, Gladstone feels the film is more "a great American tragedy."

In the film, Gladstone's character is wed to Leonardo DiCaprio's character Ernest, with this romance being the vehicle through which the Osage story is told; she said “having grown up on my reservation in Montana, in the American West and Indian country, it was very familiar to see this goofy, exaggerated cowboy sort of a character falling for a really self-possessed native woman.” Gladstone continued “that’s just such a familiar dynamic. And that was backed up by a lot of community stories that we had heard.” Those involved with the production of the film have been vocal regarding their efforts to provide an accurate and fair representation of the Osage people in an attempt to bring their story to a wide audience. At the film's press conference at Cannes, DiCaprio said Scorsese

"was there every day, we were talking to community, trying to hear the real stories, and trying to incorporate the truth as best as we possibly could. And no matter what people feel about the film, I know we all did that work. We tried our very best to pay respects to the real stories and incorporate that."

RELATED: 'Killers of the Flower Moon': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know About Martin Scorsese's Next Film

Who Is Behind Killers of the Flower Moon?

Killers of the Flower Moon is adapted from David Grann's nonfiction book of the same name which chronicles a series of murders in Osage County, perpetrated by white colonizers who would seek to claim the oil-rich land. The film also stars Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, John Lithgow and Brendan Fraser.

Killers of the Flower Moon will premiere with a limited IMAX release on October 6, before seeing a wide release on October 20. The film is then set to come to AppleTV+ at a later date. Watch the trailer for the film below: