The Big Picture In the original version of the Killers of the Flower Moon script, Lily Gladstone's character Mollie Kyle was only featured in three scenes.

It wasn't until after the pandemic that Martin Scorsese called Gladstone on Skype to tell her that he was changing the film to focus on Mollie and her relationship with her husband Ernest, played in the movie by Leonardo DiCaprio.

Lily Gladstone's expanded role as Mollie Kyle reshaped the film and added depth, making it one of the best of 2023. The presence of Gladstone's character gave Killers of the Flower Moon a tragic soul and enriched the narrative significantly.

Most of the time, less is more. Some of the most impactful performances in movies can be found in those that only last a few scenes. Jack Nicholson is barely in A Few Good Men, but the big courtroom finale is the stretch that we all walked away talking about. Michael Cera's screen time is brief in This is the End, but you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who said that he wasn't the funniest part of that movie. These kinds of quick but incredible parts tend to make us wonder if their movies would have been better if these characters were given more time to shine. We all know what the answer to that is, though. The reason that these parts are so wonderful is that they only drop in for a second! If they overstayed their welcome, they'd probably wind up not being as special.

If we're being honest, sometimes, we do need these roles to be fleshed out. There are movies where we find a character who could be great, but they weren't developed nearly as much as they should have been. One of the most recent examples of this is Lily Gladstone's Mollie Kyle in Killers of the Flower Moon. Per her 2024 interview with LA Times, Gladstone was only going to have three scenes in the film. The pandemic slowed the pre-production process down, giving Martin Scorsese enough time to rethink both the character and the movie in general. Killers ended up being completely reshaped to focus on Mollie and the Osage Nation, as opposed to the initial concept that was centered on the origins of the FBI. What came to pass was not only a better and more interesting movie, but a more thoughtful and sympathetic one as well. Killers of the Flower Moon is one of the best movies of 2023, and Gladstone's work is absolutely integral to the acclaim that it has received.

'Killers of the Flower Moon' Is One of the Best Movies of 2023

Killers of the Flower Moon is a beast. If you still have yet to see it, then I highly recommend that you carve out the time to watch it. Rarely ever do movies come along that are this good. Scorsese's latest follows a series of murders that took place in 1920s Oklahoma, just after the Osage Nation discovered oil in their land. Like many others, Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio), a dim-witted cab driver, takes the advice of his Uncle William "King" Hale (Robert De Niro), to marry an Osage woman, Mollie Kyle, whose family accumulated a great sum of money after the oil has been discovered. Over time, we see various Osage women who are married to white men turn up dead, sending their inheritance to their surviving husbands and making them incredibly wealthy.

Initially, Killers of the Flower Moon was set to have far less of a focus on the Osage Nation. The nonfiction book from which the film pulls its narrative is subtitled The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI. There's a good bit of time given to the victims of these murders, but ultimately, it's more of a crime procedural than its movie counterpart. That's fine for literature (after all, it was one of the most beloved books of its year), and could also be enough for a movie to work with. Everyone loves a great cop drama. However, for Lily Gladstone and Martin Scorsese, that wasn't enough. This film needed a heartbeat that the book just didn't have.

Lily Gladstone's Role in 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Was Originally Only Three Scenes

Close

Gladstone's road to Killers is a lengthy one. She had spent the early years of her career playing roles in various indie movies (many of which had reviews that cited her incredible work) and came close to quitting acting during this period. In her 2024 LA Times interview, Gladstone explained it this way:

"I think a lot of actors reach that point where you bargain with your passion and the reality of the business. I always knew I’d struggle to be cast in commercial and studio films and that my niche would be independent film and theater. But ... that doesn’t really go too far sometimes."

However, in 2019, she would first be approached to play Mollie Kyle. This was an opportunity to play a part in a Martin Scorsese movie, while also playing an important historical figure. There was a slight catch, though. Initially, Burkhart was only going to be featured in three scenes. Being that it was a Scorsese movie, it wasn’t as if she was going to pass on the part. Rather, Gladstone took inspiration from her father and was determined to"reshape the role to make it authentic and meaningful."

The pandemic slowed things down greatly, as it did for everyone else in the world. Gladstone went a good while without hearing back about the status of Killers of the Flower Moon. After a season of taking care of several family members, Gladstone began applying for a job at the Washington Department of Agriculture. As she was about to finalize her application, she got an email invite to a Skype chat with the one and only — Martin Scorsese. During their chat, Scorsese explained that he reshaped Mollie into a leading character and that her dynamic with her husband, Ernest, would be the central focus of the movie.

'Killers of the Flower Moon' Would Not Be What It Is Without Lily Gladstone's Expanded Role

The iconic filmmaker behind Killers of the Flower Moon has since cited DiCaprio's slight reservations about Gladstone in saying, "Leo was asking me, 'Are you sure?' I was sure. Lily possesses a presence that you can’t teach. She trusts the quiet. She trusts that the power of her presence can come from being still. To be quite frank, I can’t imagine the movie without her.”

This creative decision could not have better helped Killers of the Flower Moon. Without Gladstone, this movie would not be anywhere near as good as it is. We still don't follow Mollie through every minute of its three-and-a-half-hour runtime, but her role has been expanded far beyond three simple scenes. In fact, some would prefer to have even more scenes spent with Gladstone's Mollie than we were given, with some critics citing that Mollie's story deserved more of a spotlight than it was given. These are understandable points of view, but also, there would have come a point in her story where we would have just watched her lie in bed sick for a lengthy period. Scorsese still spends time in these moments, but he also has to chronicle Ernest and King Hale's respective downfalls. Given how long this movie is, there is an entire movie's worth of Mollie Kyle-focused narrative in the greater Killers of the Flower Moon experience. It's just surrounded by many other narratives as well!

All of that being said, Gladstone is so great in this movie that you can't really blame people for wanting more of her. DiCaprio and De Niro both turn in some of the best performances of their careers, but this movie is at its best when it focuses on Mollie. Gladstone's performance gives this movie a tragic soul. Without her, this movie would be one of the more riveting thrillers that we've seen in the last few years. With her, it not only retains those thrills, but it gives the audience someone to feel for. Most of all, she's our entryway into a culture that deserves the greater chunk of the narrative that it was given. Would any of this have been possible if Mollie only had three scenes? Absolutely not.

Killers of the Flower Moon is a masterful piece of filmmaking for more reasons than one. Scorsese is firing off on all cylinders, DiCaprio and De Niro are turning in performances like we've never seen from them, and the late-great Robbie Robertson's score is absolutely unreal — you get the idea. You can stack up a million great factors, but without Mollie Kyle, Killersof the Flower Moon would not have its heartbeat. Thank you, Lily Gladstone, for your stellar work.

Killers of the Flower Moon is available to stream on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

Watch on Apple TV+