Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Killers of the Flower Moon.

The Big Picture The ending of Killers of the Flower Moon is a complex and audacious statement by Martin Scorsese, as he steps into center stage to question his role in telling this historical story.

Scorsese's presence throughout the film, including his voice and a radio play depicting the events, highlights how retellings of historical events can distort and minimize the realities they are based on.

Scorsese's on-screen appearance is not just a cameo, but a purposeful inclusion that opens up discussions about the director's perspective, faults, and the implications of his storytelling, while reminding us of the real people still living with their own stories to tell.

There are few films you’ll see this year that end quite like writer-director Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. After spending over three hours taking us through a sweeping historical epic about the true story of the mass murder of the Osage in the 1920s, the curtain gets pulled back in one of the most complicated yet audacious final statements the filmmaker has ever made. Following an absolutely outstanding scene with the great Lily Gladstone, who remains the best part of the movie from beginning to end, we pull away from the story into something completely unexpected. Specifically, none of the major players we’ve been following the entire film are part of the conclusion any longer. Instead, it is Scorsese himself who steps into center stage. He does so not to wink at the camera like this is some sort of Marvel-esque tease, but to invite us to question what role he has in telling this story.

Martin Scorsese Puts Himself Under the Spotlight in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Image via Apple TV+

This wasn’t the first time the filmmaker had made his presence known in the film. Throughout, his voice would occasionally pop in. These were small moments, but they almost felt like that of a director guiding the story in little ways. When the film proper concludes with Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) finally turning on his uncle, Robert De Niro’s distinctly unsettling William Hale, while still not being completely honest with Mollie (Gladstone) about the depths of his depravity in how he was poisoning her, we then cut to a radio play that has turned these horrifying events into entertainment. It is so far removed from the actual realities of what happened that it is jarring in an intentional way. There are insulting caricatures and cutesy sound effects that all make explicit how retellings of historical events can do a disservice to the real people they’re about. As it carries on, we hear about how Mollie divorced Ernest, and Hale was jailed for a bit before being let go. It is only then that we see what it is that Scorsese is himself seeming to get at about his own important part in all of this.

When we hear that Mollie died and her obituary does not even mention the murders, it is the filmmaker himself who steps up to read these final lines. He inserts himself into the play that we had just seen reducing and minimizing the harrowing realities of the story being told. Is this whole film essentially an extension of this same type of repackaging of an immense historical evil for the purposes of entertainment? Scorsese is certainly inviting us to grapple with this question and criticize where it is that his lens falls short. The world he built and the way he navigated it will never be able to fully capture the realities of those who lived it. Even as he seems to have operated with the best of intentions, this scene makes clear that he knows how there is this potential for him to still end up doing a disservice to the full scope of the story he is taking on. Rather than run from this, he acknowledges it openly. Rather than feel like a way of preempting any criticisms to be made, it feels like he welcomes them. It is a moment of humility that could have far too easily come across as defensiveness if it were not honest. He does so not to push away the possibility of him falling short, but to lean into it.

'Killers of the Flower Moon' Is Scorsese’s Most Interesting On-Screen Appearance

Image via Apple TV+

Even as this isn’t the first time the filmmaker has popped up in one of his films. He showed up in one particularly unsettling scene in Taxi Driver that this could almost feel in conversation with, except that he isn’t playing a character in the story this time. There is nothing for him to hide behind as he is instead just himself. it has already felt like the most interesting to discuss based on this context. He is a part of the performance playing out and there is no hiding from that truth. A director like him shapes the story and leaves part of himself in it. He has his own perspective and feelings as well as his own faults. In Killers of the Flower Moon, this is no mere cameo just to break the fourth wall. It has a purpose in that it opens all these doors that, while they all were already there, remained largely closed. He throws them wide open, letting all the authentically complicated and fraught implications come spilling out.

Rather than feel like narrowing down to just leaving the audience with a moment to point at the screen in recognition as other films might, Scorsese lets the moment linger before bringing us into the present to show us the real people still living. They are not just a work of fiction he has created, but beings of flesh and blood with hopes and dreams of their own. After showing how the past has failed them and their descendants in so many ways, with his own appearance implicating himself in that potential, Scorsese reminds us that they are here in the present, still in existence and not confined to any story he can tell. Rather than letting the radio play or himself have the final word, he breaks away from it all for a stunning final overhead shot of the Osage gathering in the here and now while carrying all their history with them. They have their own stories to tell and they should damn well tell them too.

Killers of the Flower Moon is in theaters now. Click here for showtimes near you.