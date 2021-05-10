Apple has released the first image from Martin Scorsese's epic Western Killers of the Flower Moon.

Set in 1920s Oklahoma, the film depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

The first image from the movie depicts Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone, the latter of whom plays Mollie Burkhart, an Osage woman who falls in love with DiCaprio's Ernest Burkhart. Early in their relationship, Mollie invites him in for a meal and they form a bond.

Jesse Plemons and Robert De Niro co-star in the film alongside Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, William Belleau, Jason Isbell, Louis Cancelmi, Scott Shepherd and Sturgill Simpson, among others.

Scorsese is directing Killers of the Flower Moon from a script he co-wrote with fellow Oscar winner Eric Roth, based on the acclaimed novel by David Grann. Scorsese is also producing the film alongside DiCaprio and his Appian Way banner, as well as Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas of Imperative Entertainment, which won a heated bidding war for the rights to the book.

The first image from Killers of the Flower Moon may advertise an unlikely romance, but it also hints at a kind of darkness that this grim story won't be able to run away from. This is one movie you're going to be reading plenty about here on Collider, especially come awards season, though I wouldn't expect to see Apple's heavyweight contender before 2022.

