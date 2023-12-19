The Big Picture Martin Scorsese's cameo recontextualizes Killers of the Flower Moon and celebrates his deep ties to music.

At the very end of Killers of the Flower Moon, we are treated to a cameo by none other than Martin Scorsese himself, when he explains what happened to the characters after the events of the movie. It's nice to see Scorsese do this, as his part completely recontextualizes the whole movie. It's not the first time he has done this in one of his movies (and hopefully not the last), but his is hardly the only cameo in the movie. There are six other cameos or smaller roles played by iconic musicians in Killers of the Flower Moon, and, while some may be instantly recognizable, others require a little more context to be perceived. Scorsese has always had deep ties to music, having six acclaimed documentaries on the subject and two music videos under his belt, and having musicians do cameos in one of his best movies is the best way to celebrate this. So let's see who are the music legends who show up this time.

Who Does Jack White Play in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'?

In the very same scene in which Scorsese has his cameo, another huge star is right beside him - legendary guitarist Jack White plays one of the radio show actors in the retelling of the Osage murders case. White first met Scorsese when the filmmaker was working on Shine a Light, the epic 2008 Rolling Stones concert film in which White joins the band on stage to perform "Loving Cup." Nowadays, he leads a successful solo career after becoming a 2000s landmark with The White Stripes (anyone who's never listened to "Seven Nation Army" has surely been living under a rock for the last 20 years). White even took it to Instagram to celebrate his cameo in Killers of the Flower Moon, calling the experience "an embarrassment of riches."

Who Does Jason Isbell Play in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'?

This one isn't really a cameo, but a proper role. Bill Smith is the husband of two of Mollie Burkhart's (Lily Gladstone) sisters, Anna Brown (Cara Jade Myers) and Reta (JaNae Collins), and he's played by country musician Jason Isbell. In Killers of the Flower Moon, he's seen by Ernest (Leonardo DiCaprio) and King Hale (Robert De Niro) as an obstacle to ensuring the rights to the sisters' wealth. A four-time Grammy winner, Isbell's acting career includes roles in the TV series Billions and Deadwood: The Movie.

Pete Yorn Plays a Key Role in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

When Ernest and King Hale decide Bill Smith has to go, they turn to explosives specialist and clueless hitman Acie Kirby, played by indie musician Pete Yorn, to blow up Bill and Reta's house. That way, they deal with two problems at once. He's usually seen as one of the best songwriters of the 2000s and, in 2009, he teamed up with Scarlett Johansson to record an album titled Break Up, featuring the hit single "Relator." Killers of the Flower Moon is his first acting gig, and he revealed he'd have a role in it in an Instagram post in May.

What Is Sturgill Simpson's Role in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'?

Before hiring Kirby, though, Ernest and King Hale talk to bootlegger Henry Grammer, played by country singer Sturgill Simpson. In the movie, Grammer also acts as King Hale's bodyguard of sorts and is also a rodeo star. Simpson's acting career included the TV series The Righteous Gemstones and Gareth Edwards's sci-fi movie The Creator, and he also wrote and performed the theme song for Jim Jarmusch's zombie comedy The Dead Don't Die.

Who Does Charlie Musselwhite Play in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'?

When federal investigator Tom White (Jesse Plemons) arrives in Fairfax to solve the Osage murders case, the first person who cooperates with him and points him in the right direction is an old man called Alvin Reynolds, played by Chicago blues legend Charlie Musselwhite. He is best known for his skill with the harmonica, and it sure would've been nice to see some of that in the movie. In the 1960s, Musselwhite was one of the names behind the resurgence of the Chicago blues movement and is even said to be the inspiration behind Dan Aykroyd's role in The Blues Brothers.

