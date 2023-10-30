The Big Picture The rise of true crime media has desensitized audiences to the horrors of violent crimes, focusing more on the "whodunnit" aspect than the true horror and despair.

Martin Scorsese's film adaptation of Killers of the Flower Moon disrupts the clichés of the genre by centering the story on the thorny relationship between Ernest and Mollie Burkhart, rather than a procedural investigation.

Scorsese's film challenges the negligence of true crime in its portrayal of the victims, highlighting the flaws in glorifying killers and the exploitation of violent acts for entertainment.

Over the last decade, the true crime genre has experienced a popularity boom unlike any other. Podcasts like Serial and documentary series like Making a Murderer have made gruesome topics palatable to a mainstream audience. Narrative miniseries across various streaming services have been a factory for adaptations of real-life crimes. While there are culture critics more apt to dissect this phenomenon, the rise of true crime media has seemingly desensitized audiences to the harrowing nature of murder and other violent crimes. Probing viewers to develop their theories as to who the perpetrators of the crimes at hand are is an easy way to captivate them. Because the text of true crime devolves into the parlor game of "whodunnit," the genre quickly loses sight of the horror and despair of depicting violent crimes. The new Martin Scorsese historical epic, Killers of the Flower Moon, offers an appropriate counter to the tiresome clichés of the genre.

Killers of the Flower Moon is adapted from a true crime book of the same name by David Grann, which details a series of suspicious murders of Osage tribe members in Oklahoma upon the discovery of oil under their land. The book also tracks the formation of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the rise of J. Edgar Hoover, which coincides with agent Tom White's investigation of the Osage murders. Grann's book is extensively researched. Despite a dense story with countless names and events, Killers of the Flower Moon flows with the seamlessness of a mystery novel, while also upholding the core disturbing thesis: how did this human atrocity stay under wraps from the public eye for this long?

Killers of the Flower Moon

When oil is discovered in 1920s Oklahoma under Osage Nation land, the Osage people are murdered one by one - until the FBI steps in to unravel the mystery. Release Date October 20, 2023 Director Martin Scorsese Cast Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers Rating R Genres Drama, Crime, History

Martin Scorsese Made a Pivotal Change in the Perspective of 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Scorsese, who co-wrote the film adaptation of Flower Moon with Eric Roth, made a critical pivot in the direction of the narrative. Following the structure of Grann's book, they initially envisioned the film as a procedural from the perspective of Tom White (Jesse Plemons). Leonardo DiCaprio, Scorsese's 21st-century muse, who was originally set to play White, questioned what the true heart of this story was. Upon further evaluation, Scorsese and Roth reached an epiphany. The film ought to center around the thorny relationship between Ernest and Mollie Burkhart. "They loved each other, Ernest and Mollie. And don’t forget that. They loved each other," an Osage woman said to Scorsese, as described in an interview with the director for Deadline. "Whoa. That’s the story. How could he have done what he did?" Scorsese said. Suddenly, after the casting of DiCaprio as Ernest and breakout star Lily Gladstone as Mollie, Killers of the Flower Moon truly manifested as a Martin Scorsese picture and not a run-of-the-mill true crime saga.

"I think the audience is ahead of us," Scorsese proclaims on the validity of Killers of the Flower Moon as a murder mystery at a press conference following the film's premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. "They know it’s not a whodunnit, it’s who didn’t do it," he elaborated. Evil is an overbearing force permeating the entire narrative. The Osage nation, a once vibrant community filled with family tradition and natural beauty, was destroyed by the nefarious self-righteousness of Ernest's uncle, William Hale (Robert De Niro). His dictatorial complex is integral to the Hale figure. Scorsese dispenses any notion of mystery by alerting audiences that Hale is orchestrating this conspiracy of murders. He justifies himself as a domineering figure with the Osage people, posing as an ally as he poisons and shoots them in the back of the head. Scorsese, in the Deadline interview, stated "You know he’s a bad guy. There’s no mystery. So, what is it? A police procedural? Who cares! We’ve got fantastic ones on television."

Scorsese Deconstructs the Whodunit Nature of True Crime

Image via Apple TV+

While not explicitly subverting the True Crime genre, Scorsese's ambitious narrative construction and confrontational character development undermine the fundamental components of a retrospective detective story. Killers of the Flower Moon is a challenging film, and its lack of interest in engaging with the potboiler sensibilities of True Crime will disarm many viewers. Scorsese recognized that this story was not about who killed who. Instead, he reflected on his background with gangster films by presenting a criminal enterprise that doesn't even hide in plain sight. Hale is practically the embodiment of law enforcement. The omnipresence of Hale and his vast conspiracy speak to larger ideas about the sinister nature of capitalism and the history of oppression against Native Americans.

Following through on Scorsese's preference to make a murder mystery that asked "Who didn't do it?" Killers of the Flower Moon is an affirmation of the director's late-period anxieties about morality pondered in Silence and The Irishman. As the story proceeds through its lengthy runtime, it's revealed that few, if not zero, non-Osage people were absolved from sin. The conspiracy slowly unravels to show that the murder plot extended far beyond the powers of Hale and Ernest Burkhart. Extended family members of Ernest, the husbands of Osage women, attorneys, the town undertaker, and many more disparate figures were all soldiers of Hale. In a picture highly populated with wolves, focusing on "whodunit" is quite fraught.

Close

True Crime media naturally glorifies killers, no matter how persistent the author is to paint them with a grotesque image. At the very least, serial killers or criminal overlords are glorified because of their cunning abilities to execute a string of crimes. Flower Moon presents a crime ring embedded with buffoonery. These people are not proficient criminals--even William Hale, who is quickly identified as the perpetrator once White formulates his investigation. One assassin, John Ramsey (Ty Mitchell), is incapable of following basic instructions to shoot Henry Roan in the front of the head rather than the back to frame the murder as a suicide. The depicted murders are so sloppy and conspicuous that they deconstruct the entire basis of True-Crime documentaries and narrative stories. This is also fascinating commentary from Scorsese, who often faces criticism for glamorizing criminals. No one in their right mind will ever think that Ernest Burkhart is cool--a testament to DiCaprio's ability to truncate his stardom.

There is No Sense of Justice or Triumph in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Tom White, representative of a standard avatar of true crime sagas, is not associated with any sense of justice. While morally upright, his arrival is far too late. Evil has ravaged the Osage nation, and his prosecution is miniscule in the grand scheme of things. The last quarter of Killers of the Flower Moon, which primarily consists of the FBI's prosecution of Hale and Ernest and the subsequent confession from the latter, is designed to expedite the narrative and wrap up the film as a whole. Instead, Scorsese only heightens the dread, forcing the audience to sit through Ernest's futile attempts to redeem his soul and his relationship with Mollie, who had been inflicted with poison by her husband for an extended period. Upon his confession at Hale's trial, there is no triumph. White, who solves a murder mystery that is as clear as day, barely scratches the surface of the nihilism orchestrated by Hale.

Demanding that the most rudimentary piece of true crime media aspire to the thematic complexities of Martin Scorsese films is far-fetched. No matter what he touches, Scorsese dissects the human condition under the spell of temptation and guilt. This naturally makes him preferential to examining crime-related stories, as they catalyze the most primal emotions. Tapping into the psychological angst of murder is something that true crime merely brushes upon. When an artist is bogged down in the details of procedural drama, the depravity of murder, a mass genocide in the case of Flower Moon, is lost in the shuffle. Under the familiar guise of a police procedural, Killers of the Flower Moon would have shortchanged the more abstract (but vital) elements such as Ernest and Mollie's perverse romance, Hale's suffocating influence on his nephew and the entire community, and the inscrutable motivations of Ernest in his devotions to Mollie and Hale. From a broader perspective, true crime has immeasurably desensitized violent acts to its vast audience. The authenticity of the horror of the Osage murders is often lost in true crime media which loses sight of the victims. This is precisely why Gladstone's spellbinding performance as Mollie is celebrated as the heart of Killers of the Flower Moon.

'Killers of the Flower Moon Challenges the Negligence of True Crime in Its Portrayal of the Victims

Image via Apple Studios

The film's much-discussed ending, which substituted the traditional postscript with a live radio show detailing the events following the events of the film. The pomp and circumstance of the broadcast whitewash the brutality of the text, which is symbolic of how this modern American tragedy has been swept under the rug by the authors of American history. In a stunning turn of events, Martin Scorsese himself appears on stage to read Mollie Burkhart's obituary. After reading it, Scorsese, posing as the producer of the radio show, states in a somber tone, "There was no mention of the murders." The final shot, evoking classic historical epics, is from a bird's eye view, capturing a massive tribal dance from the Osage community in the shape of a flower. As the shot slowly fades to black, a chilling sensation hits the audience as they fully process the grave monstrosity at hand.

Scorsese's cameo is both a reflection of his filmmaking career and America's fascination with true crime. It is a sobering acceptance that he, along with audiences alike, is part of the problem. We fail to sympathize and understand the plight of the victims. Scorsese, who cemented his legacy with his dazzling portrayals of violent figures, displays incredible nuance and self-awareness in his mea culpa. Ending a three-and-a-half-hour crime drama with a challenging message such as this affirms the heart of the film. Viewers at home will never comprehend the agony experienced by the Osage people. Furthermore, the victims of evil actions will continue to be forgotten under the model of the exploitative nature of true crime.