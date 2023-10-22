The Big Picture Killers of the Flower Moon is a captivating cinematic experience with stunning performances and Scorsese's signature style.

The villain William "King" Hale is a skilled manipulator who gains the trust of his victims and co-conspirators, making him more dangerous.

Despite being convicted of fraud and murder, William Hale served only 18 years in prison, highlighting the historic lack of respect for Native Americans.

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'Filmmaking icon Martin Scorsese is finally back with his critically acclaimed epic, Killers of the Flower Moon, and the true crime Western may just feature the most evil villain to ever appear in a Scorsese movie. Based on the Osage Murders and David Grann's novel of the same name, Killers of the Flower Moon is a passion project for Scorsese that has been almost half a century in the making, with the filmmaker reportedly wanting to adapt the story for 49 years. While the Oscar front-runner occasionally loses focus on the Native American-driven narrative, Scorsese's latest is still a captivating cinematic experience packed with stunning performances and the writer/director's signature style.

Despite being the director's first-ever Western, Killers of the Flower Moon is still deeply reminiscent of Martin Scorsese's legendary ventures into the crime genre. It features a young protagonist committing crimes to prove himself, like in GoodFellas, who is also living a fundamental double life, like the antagonist of The Departed, just to name a few examples. All of these crime odysseys have a puppetmaster crime lord pulling the strings of these impressionable criminals, allowing and even encouraging them to do their vile bidding. Goodfellas had James Conway (Robert De Niro), The Departed had Costello (Jack Nicholson), and Killers of the Flower Moon has William "King" Hale (De Niro), who may be the most evil of the bunch (both in the acclaimed film and in real life).

Who is William Hale in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'?

Image via Apple TV+

When we first meet William Hale in Killers of the Flower Moon, he is a hugely respected and influential cattle ranch owner in the Osage Nation Reservation of Oklahoma - one of the most affluent places in the world at the time due to the high concentration of oil in the area. Hale has spent years of his life building his trust with the Osage Native Americans who rightfully own this land, even becoming fluent in their language. He's formed personal relationships with almost every major member of the community, which he also continually invests in out of faux philanthropy. In addition to being a wealthy business owner, William Hale is also a skilled actor, as there is a sinister master manipulator hiding under that friendly southern drawl.

When William Hale's nephew, Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio), arrives in Osage fresh from serving in World War I, he probably expects to help his uncle run the family business. He was correct in that assumption, but instead of helping out around the ranch, Hale instead enlists Ernest into the real family business - extorting, manipulating, and even killing Osage Native Americans for their oil money. Hale accomplishes this disgusting goal through legal means like taking insurance claims on high-risk individuals like the deeply depressed Henry Roan (William Belleau), illegal ones like sending Ernest and his brother Byron Burkhart (Scott Shepherd) to commit criminal acts against targets, and ones in between, such as when Ernest begins to slowly poison his wife Mollie Burkhart (Lily Gladstone) with insulin and morphine.

Despite the number of bodies increasing and causing continued skepticism among the Osage Nation, nobody ever suspects that Hale is involved, nor does anyone connected to this criminal enterprise ever expose Hale's scheme. That's because William Hale's infectious charisma and likable personality gain the trust of his victims and co-conspirators alike. That's a crucial element for why Hale is so much more dangerous and intimidating than other Scorsese movie villains. With Gangsters like Jimmy Conway and Frank Costello, it's obvious that they have nefarious intentions. William "King" Hale's friendly demeanor pulls the characters of Killers of the Flower Moon in while he stabs them in the back, all with a wide smile on his face.

How Does 'Killers of the Flower Moon's William Hale Compare to His Real-Life Counterpart?

Image via Apple TV+

It's fitting that the main antagonist of Killers of the Flower Moon is one of the most evil villains in a Scorsese movie because the William Hale from real-life history truly is one of the most evil people to ever live. Just like his cinematic counterpart, William Hale manipulated the Osage Nation into thinking that he was a multi-millionaire who cared for their independence by investing in their community. In actuality, that large fortune came through various scam schemes and murder conspiracies, all of which left a permanent scar on the innocent community.

Being the alleged mastermind behind the Osage Killings, William Hale is connected to at least 60 deaths of Native Americans in the Osage Nation. Still, the true number of fatalities could be well over a hundred. That is almost double the amount of people that serial killer Charles Manson was responsible for. Many of these victims, as depicted in Killers of the Flower Moon, were the family members of his nephew's wife, Mollie Burkhart. One would think that one of the biggest organized murder conspiracies in American history would be grounds for the death penalty or life in prison without parole, yet somehow, William Hale somehow escaped that fate.

William Hale Went to Prison, but He Didn't Face Justice

Image via Apple TV+

All of Scorsese's crime films depict the rise and fall of their respective criminal empires, and technically speaking, Killers of the Flower Moon is not an exception. It starts by showing how its criminal subject rose to power and ended with that once-alluring world crashing down. After one too many killings, William Hale's scheme becomes public, but he doesn't seem all that worried about it, jokingly talking to the sheriffs as if he stole a candy bar and hadn't been complicit in killing 60 people.

You would think that Hale's smile would disappear once he learns Ernest is going to testify against him, but not even that phases him. As Hale himself says, despite torturing, manipulating, and killing a countless number of Osage Native Americans, he thinks the Osage will merely forget about his transgressions. History will never forget William Hale's atrocities, but the criminal justice system that was prosecuting him apparently did. Shockingly, despite being convicted on numerous counts of fraud and murder, William Hale was released from his life sentence on parole after only serving about 18 years.

18 years in prison is a slap on the wrist for someone who is directly responsible for the deaths of dozens of innocent people. A convicted murderer he may have been, but it seems abundantly obvious that Hale's power, influence, and manipulation tactics were still as strong as ever. As he had done for who knows how many years, William Hale used the United States of America's notorious historic lack of respect for the Native American population for his own selfish reasons.