You might want to properly empty your bladder and go easy on the soda as the runtime for Martin Scorsese's highly anticipated film, Killers of the Flower Moon has finally been revealed. The runtime falls shy of the long-rumored 4 hours by a little over half an hour, clocking in at 3 hours 26 minutes, Deadline reveals. At that run time, the film will count as one of the longest-running films in cinema history joining popular titles like Gone with the Wind, and The Ten Commandments. It also comes just a couple minutes shy of tying The Irishman as Scorsese's longest-running feature film.

Known for his thematically rich and historical films, Scorsese's films are popular for their lengthy run-times, making the run time for Killers of the Flower Moon open for much speculation the moment the film was announced to be in the works. Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremaux, following the film's submission for the festival, shared that the run-time was a whopping 234 minutes which equals 3 hours and 54 minutes. Given Fremaux's good authority, many thought this to be accurate, but it turns out the director wasn't spot on with his estimation. However, it's not as if Fremaux intended to deliberately reveal the wrong run-time as he told Variety he doesn't care much for it. It appears he gave a hasty response due to much press pressure. “I don’t know what the final length is, but let’s say that for me it’s not an issue. All I know is that it’s only five minutes more than Once Upon a Time in America,” the festival director told Variety.

The first time audiences will get the chance to see the film will be at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival, which is slated to take place from May 16 to May 27, however, it is yet unclear if the film will air as part of a competition. Scorsese has himself served as a jury member at the prestigious festival and was the recipient of the highly coveted Palme d’Or for the 1976 hit, Taxi Driver. Other films to premiere at the festival this year include Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City and James Mangold’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. After the festival, the film will hit theaters in October before moving over to the AppleTV+ streaming platform.

What Is Killers of the Flower Moon About and Who Is Starring?

The ace auteur will once again team up with frequent collaborators Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro for the highly anticipated project. The film, which is based on the non-fiction book of the same name by David Grann, tells the true story of the Osage Nation murders that took place in the 1920s when members of the Native American Osage tribe were mysteriously killed after oil deposits were discovered on their land. DiCaprio plays the lead role of Ernest Burkhart, a nephew of a powerful local rancher, while De Niro portrays William Hale, a wealthy and suspicious figure who becomes a key suspect in the investigation. The film will feature a stellar cast that includes Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, and Tantoo Cardinal.

