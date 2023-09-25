The Big Picture Martin Scorsese's upcoming feature Killers of the Flower Moon is highly anticipated due to his involvement, the ensemble cast, and the sensitive subject it highlights.

Martin Scorsese’s upcoming feature Killers of the Flower Moon is among the most highly anticipated features of 2023, not only because of the director’s involvement or the ensemble cast with screen giants like Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, but also for the sensitive subject of the Osage tragedy it highlights. The movie recently made its world premiere at the 76th Cannes Film Festival to standing ovation and critical acclaim, and will have a worldwide theatrical debut for fans around the globe in October. In a new featurette, the cast and director highlight the importance of telling this story with utmost honesty.

“Killers of the Flower Moon was a series of murders of Osage men and women to bilk them after the discovery of oil on their land,” says Scorsese. Elaborating on one of the key factors that drew him to this world was the fact that “friendship and love existed with blatant extortion, exploitation, and murder.” The feature sees DiCaprio as Ernest Burkhart, a war hero, who marries a member of the Osage tribe, Mollie (Lily Gladstone).

“The Osage reign of terror was a fascinating piece of American history. Marty’s obsessed with telling the story with the most honesty he possibly could,” says DiCaprio. Ernest was encouraged to marry Mollie by his uncle William Hale (De Niro) in order to get her family’s shares in oil profits. “Hale was an enigmatic presence in Osage country,” says Gladstone. It would be the aftermath of Hale’s actions that we’ll witness in the feature. DiCaprio then adds “He definitely represented somebody who wanted to take advantage of the situation at all costs.”

What to Expect From ‘Killers of the Flower Moon?’

Image via Apple TV+

The director was further drawn to the idea of telling this terribly tragic story that was never brought to national attention, “It is the sinister nature of the murders of the Osage people. I wanted to do justice to the Osage so that audiences feel the immensity of the tragedy,” he said. With power-packed performers, a thrilling story at the core, and Scorsese’s honest vision, the feature is one to watch out for, not only for fans of the auteur but for history buffs and drama lovers as well as it brings the tragic history to the contemporary audience.

Further bringing Scorsese’s vision to life in the cast are Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser, Louis Cancelmi, Gary Basaraba, Steve Eastin, and many more. Killers of the Flower Moon hits theaters on October 20. You can check out the new featurette below: