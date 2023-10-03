The Big Picture Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone, impresses critics at Cannes Film Festival and highlights a sinister tragedy.

The film chronicles a series of murders in the 1920s as Mollie Burkhart challenges the justice system to protect her family.

Martin Scorsese aims to bring the grim chapter of American history to the forefront, honoring the Osage nation and descendants of the victims.

The countdown for Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon has begun. The movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone impressed critics during its world premiere at the 76th Cannes Film Festival and garnered much praise. As the feature nears its release date, the team behind the move are making sure fans are well informed about the sinister tragedy that it highlights. In a new featurette, Gladstone shines light on her character and the struggles she faces.

Killers of the Flower Moon, based on the book of the same name David Grann, chronicles a series of murders of Osage men and women in the 1920s to bilk them after the discovery of oil on their land. In the upcoming film, we’ll see DiCaprio playing Ernest Burkhart, a war hero, who is encouraged by his sinister uncle William Hale (Robert De Niro) to marry Mollie (Gladstone), a member of Osage tribe to gain access to her and her family after the discovery of oil on their lands.

As murders start to happen, and one by one Mollie’s family members die, she takes steps to prevent the unfolding tragedy. “I feel immense responsibility playing Mollie Burkhart,” says Gladstone in the new featurette. Further explaining, “The oil wells brought a lot of undesired attention to Osage country. [So] When the murder started happening Mollie challenges the justice system.” How far Mollie will go to protect her kin from slaying, remains to be seen.

Millie Burkhart Is the Heart of the Movie

“Mollie is really the heroine in a lot of ways,” says DiCaprio. Adding, “She embodies the pain of the Osage people.” The killing of the Osage people for oil profits is a grim chapter of American history, the scars of which were never brought to the attention of everyday people. Scorsese attempts to finally bring the tragedy to the forefront so that the audience can understand the immensity of it. “It’s a powerful film and I’m honored to stand with the Osage nation and descendants of those who perished,” says Gladstone.

Scorsese directs from a screenplay he co-wrote with Eric Roth. Further rounding off the cast as Mollie’s family are Tantoo Cardinal as her mother Lizzie Q, Cara Jade Myers as her sister Anna Brown, JaNae Collins as cousin Reta, Jillian Dion as Minnie – Mollie's sister, and William Belleau as Henry Roan – Mollie's brother-in-law. The movie also cast Brendan Fraser, John Lithgow, Jesse Plemons, Louis Cancelmi, and many more.

Killers of the Flower Moon hits theaters on October 20. You can check out the new featurette below: