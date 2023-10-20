The Big Picture Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour returned to the domestic box office, facing competition from Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon.

Killers of the Flower Moon, a three and a half hour epic, is budgeted at $200 million and received a proper theatrical push despite being a streaming movie financed by Apple.

The Eras Tour has grossed $99 million at the domestic box office so far, while Killers of the Flower Moon is aiming for a $20-25 million opening weekend, fueled by Leonardo DiCaprio's star power.

Continuing its unconventional theatrical run, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour returned for a second round at the domestic box office after topping the chart a week ago — the hit concert film will play Friday-Sunday for three weekends. But this time, it’ll be challenged for the top spot by Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, which forsook a limited release last weekend in favor of a wide release today.

The three and a half hour epic Western, budgeted at a humongous $200 million, began previews on Thursday at 2 in the afternoon, which is unusually early. But such are the side effects of releasing super-long movies. Studios are left to contend with reduced screening potential, because the turnaround is slower. Despite that, Killers of the Flower Moon is getting a proper theatrical push from Paramount, which is quite unprecedented for what is essentially a streaming movie financed by Apple — the film will debut on the deep-pocketed platform at an unspecified later date. Killers of the Flower Moon grossed $2.6 million on Thursday, while The Eras Tour added $5.9 million to its haul. The concert film has grossed a phenomenal $99 million so far at the domestic box office, and is eying a $27 million to $30 million second weekend haul, marking a 70% decline. But the film has been tricky to track from day one — some saw it cracking the $100 million milestone in its domestic debut, but it ultimately grossed a little over $92 million across its first three days of release.

On the other hand, Scorsese’s epic is eying between $20 million and $25 million across its opening weekend, which is actually a respectable total for the kind of film that it is — uncommonly long, thematically rich, and completely lacking in superheroes. What it does have is star Leonardo DiCaprio, who remains an undisputed box office draw. DiCaprio and Scorsese have previously delivered critical and commercial hits such as The Wolf of Wall Street, The Departed, Shutter Island, The Aviator, and to a lesser degree, Gangs of New York.

Image via Apple TV+

What's Killers of the Flower Moon About?

Killers of the Flower Moon also reunites Scorsese with his longtime friend and frequent collaborator Robert De Niro. But many are calling it newcomer Lily Gladstone’s film. Based on David Grann’s non-fiction book of the same name, Killers of the Flower Moon tells the story of the systemic mass murder of members of the Osage community in the 1920s, and serves as a parable about the violence and bloodshed upon which America was built.

The film currently sits at a “fresh” 93% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Collider’s Therese Lacson wrote that it “loses focus” when it comes to the handling of the Native American story. “It's not a life-changing film, nor is it Scorsese's crowning achievement. But it is a dedicated study of a horrific time in history and one that tries its best to present a balanced story,” read a part of her review. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office coverage over the weekend.