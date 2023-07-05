Following a debut at this year's Cannes Film Festival, Martin Scorsese's upcoming project Killers of the Flower Moon was met with rave reviews, as the film gears up for its general release this October. As the director reunites with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, a pair who've often been named his favorite actors, the film adapts the best-selling non-fiction novel of the same name by David Grann. Set in 1920's Oklahoma, Killers of the Flower Moon follows the brutal extortion and eventual murders of the Osage Nation, during a period which would go on to be known as the "Reign of Terror". With a new trailer for the film having now been released, audiences get a glimpse into the acclaimed director's highly-anticipated new project.

Joining the film's cast alongside DiCaprio and De Niro is Lily Gladstone and Jesse Plemons, the former of which appearing as Mollie Kyle as the film chronicles the unlikely romance between her and DiCaprio's character, Ernest Burkhart. This central romance will be the vehicle through which the true story of the Osage people will be told; as the discovery of oil brings large wealth to the nation, becoming some of the world's richest people seemingly overnight, so with it does it bring those who would manipulate, extort and steal all they can. During the press conference for the film at Cannes, DiCaprio spoke of how the film seeks to shine a light on Indigenous people, and the ways in which he and the team approached telling the story. He revealed that Scorsese "was there every day, we were talking to community, trying to hear the real stories, and trying to incorporate the truth as best as we possibly could. And no matter what people feel about the film, I know we all did that work. We tried our very best to pay respects to the real stories and incorporate that."

The film's screenplay was adapted from Grann's book by Scorsese and Eric Roth, with the rest of the cast being made up of Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, William Belleau, Louis Cancelmi, Tatanka Means, Michael Abbot Jr., Pat Healy, Scott Shepard, Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Offers Stunning Performances, But Loses Focus on the Native American Story | Cannes 2023

Killers of the Flower Moon Has a Hefty Runtime

The film will release exclusively in theaters later this year alongside a digitally re-mastered IMAX release, before later reaching Apple TV+ at a later date. Audience members with a weak bladder may be inclined to wait for the film to hit the at-home streaming service, as it was reported earlier this year that the project clocks in at a hefty runtime of 3 hours and 26 minutes.

Killers of the Flower Moon hits theaters on October 6. Check out the new trailer below: